The 2024 Olympics in Paris are well underway, and South African athletes have touched down for the games

South African hockey player Ongeziwe Mali, who is ready to put South Africa on the map, posted a TikTok video of the goodie bag they got

South African athletes also took to the stage for the Seine River parade for the opening ceremony on 26 July 2024

The Olympics in Paris have officially begun. South African athletes attended the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games ahead of the monumental games.

The Olympics 2024 in Paris welcomed athletes for the games, and SA hockey player Ongeziwe Mali opened her welcome bag in a TikTok video.

One athlete, hockey player Ongeziwe Mali, took to social media and showed people the goody bags they got for qualifying for the Paris Olympics. South Africans were fascinated as they saw the athletes' gifts for being in the Olympics.

SA Olympians join Seince River parade for Paris Olympics 2024

According to The Citizen, the opening Olympics Games ceremony included a parade of 85 boats. There were some of the 138 South African athletes from 19 Sports who shared a boat with other countries, including Albania.

South Africa hockey player reacts to Olympics welcome bag

One of the South African athletes, Ongeziwe Mali, unboxed the Olympics 2024's welcome goodie bag. In the video, she showed a water bottle, a toiletry bag, and other treats, including a Samsung Fliphone smartphone.

Did all Olympians get a Samsung phone?

Others were curious as athletes from different countries said they got a Samsung flip phone. Many were to see the SA athlete with the Samsung Z. Read people's comments below:

Lisah Masilo was delighted:

"I was about to ask about the phone."

nemasiloane begged:

"Give us more Olympic content please."

@Ummm said:

"Finally found a South African 🥺🥲 can’t wait for more.

@Moratuwa wrote:

" Thank you for your service in providing us with premium content."

@Zothando Azilon applauded:

"All the best hun😍❤you got this."

