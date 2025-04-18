Vasti Spiller, fiancee of UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis, recently made waves on social media with the post she shared

The children’s book author and boxing coach was seen posing with her luxury vehicle in a stylish new post and anticipate taking it on a road trip to Namibia

Spiller's picture post with her expensive car sparked different reactions from her fans and followers of her page on social media

Dricus du Plessis' fiancee, Vasti Spiller, was recently spotted showing off her expensive car in a recent post on social media.

The UFC middleweight champion, who recently turned 31, took his relationship with Spiller to the next stage at his birthday party by proposing to her.

The soon-to-be couple spend a lot of time together, and she is always present at every one of his bouts, especially the recent one against Sean Strickland, which took place at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, where he made a lot of money as cash prize for winning the fight.

Vasti Spiller flaunts her R450k car on social media

Spiller, in her recent post on her official Instagram, showed off her expensive Jetour Dashing car, which was branded with her name on it.

The UFC champion's fiancee was with her friend in the picture posted, and in her caption, she's anticipating taking a road trip to Namibia in the car.

"Always such a treat to see the point of my heart! Thanks @_jetour_hatfield1_ for the nice wheels! One of these days, we’ll road trip to 🇳🇦!"* Spiller's caption reads.

According to Cars.co.za, the Jetour Dashing car's price ranges between R450,000 and R469,900, and it includes features like 19-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry, an electrically operated tailgate, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, and others.

Netizens react as Spiller showed off her car

Aubrey Davids said:

"Vasti you look perfect from the front and from the back. You can wear pants anytime. You stand those jeans nicely full. I hope the label manufacturers take notice."

c h a r l i z e wrote:

"Always nice to see you! ❤️"

Daniel Rubenstein joked:

"At least no one can ever steal your car 😂"

Katja Pieters inquired:

"When are you coming to Namibia? 😉❤️"

Teboho Mbule implied:

"Okay Vasti, we see you! 🔥 That car is a whole mood, Dricus in the Octagon, Vasti in the fast lane."

Alexander8856 reacted to the post:

"She’s got style, she’s got speed. UFC WAGs winning too, this is the content we signed up for 👏 More Vasti posts."

