Dricus Du Plessis outclasses Sean Strickland for the second time in a highly anticipated rematch of the UFC middleweight title bout in Australia

The South African fighter retained his title after winning through unanimous decision and also made a huge sum of money from the fight alongside the American MMA star

Here is a breakdown of the two fighters' earnings after the UFC middleweight title bout in Sydney, Australia

South African MMA superstar Dricus du Plessis has retained his UFC middleweight championship belt after defeating Sean Strickland at the UFC 312 in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The 31-year-old fighter was defending his title in Australia for the second time, with his first defence being against Israel Adesanya last year in August 2024.

The Pretoria-born combat sports star defended his title successfully and took home a hefty sum of money from the bout, and it's way bigger compared to what his opponent, Strickland, made as a challenger.

Dricus Du Plessis kicks Sean Strickland in the UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 312 event at Qudos Bank Arena on February 9, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Jeff Bottari.

Source: Getty Images

How much Du Plessis made compared to Strickland

Du Plessis was expected to make more money from the bout as he was the title holder, and his fight against Adesanya last year increased his take-home salary in the contract he signed with UFC.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to the Sports Rush, Du Plessis was guaranteed a payday and base salary of $1.2 million, and he's expected to have another added fee of $400,000, which is his PPV payout, along with a $42,000 in sponsorships.

The total amount Du Plessis is said to be raking home after the bout is a whopping sum of $2.14 million.

Strickland, who is the challenger, is reportedly going home with $1 million as his base salary, which will also come with $32,000 from sponsorships.

The total amount the American fighter is said to take home is calculated at $1.03 million, which is way below what DDP is making from the fight.

The South African has reportedly made his biggest earnings of his UFC career from the fight, as the $2.14 million equates to R39.4 million which is more than the R19 million he made during his bout with Adesanya.

Why Du Plessis made more money than Strickland from the bout

According to the Sports Rush, Du Plessis is not making more money from the fight solely because he won the bout ahead of Strickland.

The South African took home the large cut thanks to the added PPV payout, which serves as a major element for any fighter who is coming into the bout as the champions headlining the main events.

There were other fighters from the UFC 312 event who took home good sum of money.

Du Plessis shows confidence in amusing video online

Briefly News also reported that Du Plessis displayed confidence ahead of his bout with Strickland in an amusing video shared online.

The South African MMA star joined Australian comedian Jackson O’Doherty to make a funny video that was posted on social media before the fight took place in Sydney.

Source: Briefly News