The countdown to UFC 312 begins as Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland square off in the middleweight title bout this weekend

This is the second time the two fighters are facing each other, with the South African MMA star winning the first bout in 2023

Briefly News takes a look at some of the things you need to know about the championship bout, expecially the time, how to watch the fight, and venue

Dricus du Plessis is set to defend his middleweight title this weekend as he takes on Sean Strickland in the UFC 312 event.

Strickland is hoping to reclaim the UFC middleweight belt, while Du Plessis is fighting to retain the title like he did against Israel Adesanya last year August.

The South African fighter defeated the American fighter the last time they faced each other, they stand opposite one another once again.

UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland fight preview

Du Plessis is the current belt holder and has gone on to stay unbeaten in his last ten fights since suffering defeat against Roberto Soldic in 2018 while he was still competing in the KSW.

The South African was a surprise winner in the first bout with Strickland in Toronto as the judges basically favoured his takedowns and forward motion compared to the American's extra volume.

Strickland is rated as the best boxer in the division, very good at defending takedowns, and knows how to endure attacks from his opponents.

The American MMA star will hope to avoid some of the mistakes he made during their last bout with the aim of reclaiming the belt he was had from the Mzansi fighter.

Venue and date: Du Plessis vs Strickland

The two UFC middleweight fighters will battle on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at the Qudos Bank Arena, in Sydney, Australia.

Du Plessis defended his title against Israel Adesanya at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, and will be fighting another title defence in the same country.

What time is Du Plessis vs Strickland's fight?

Du Plessis and Strickland's bout this weekend is the main event for the UFC 312, and it doesn't have a fixed time, as the official time will be dependent on how long the undercard fights will take.

In respect of time, the fight is expected to take place at 4:00 a.m. (SAST).

How to watch the bout

The fight will be aired on SuperSport in South Africa, and also on ESPN+ / Disney+ / ESPN2.

