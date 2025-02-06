Dricus du Plessis has hailed Donald Trump and Elon Musk for their recent comment on criticising South Africa’s race-based laws

The UFC middleweight champion is currently in Australia to defend his title against American fighter Sean Strickland

The comment from the UFC fighter garnered reactions from South Africans on social media

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has praised X owner Elon Musk and the newly elected president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, for criticising South Africa’s race-based laws.

Du Plessis is currently in Australia ahead of his title fight against Sean Strickland on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

The combat sports superstar was born and raised in South Africa, the same as Musk, who currently resides in America.

Dricus Du Plessis reacted to Donald Trump and Elon Musk comments on SA's race-based laws. Photo: Jeff Bottari.

Du Plessis hails Elon Musk and Trump

In a recent interview with Fox News, Trump pointed fingers at South Africa for treating some classes of citizens very badly and also confiscating land.

Musk on the other hand accused Mzansi president Cyril Ramaphosa of promoting “openly racist laws.”

Reacting to the comments made by Trump and Musk, Dricus was in line with them concerning their view about his country.

According to the South African, Du Plessis wore a black shirt to the UFC press conference which had an inscription of "Trump prefers champions", and went on to talk about the good works the US president has been doing.

"He is amazing, and I’ve had the privilege of meeting him," he said.

"He said good changes are coming. He’s holding many people and countries accountable for everything, and it’s amazing to see."

DDP also explained the slogan on the shirt he wore during the press conference.

“He [Trump] said he wants champions in his team.”

The South African MMA fighter went ahead to give a shout-out to Elon Musk for continuing to do the right thing.

"A big shout out to fellow South African Elon Musk for also doing the right thing," he added.

The comments by Du Plessis garnered different reactions and views from fans especially South Africans on social media.

Reactions as Du Plessis hails Elon Musk, Trump

Katia Beeden said:

"He represents all South African patriots!"

HillcrestDad wrote:

"He's the SON OF THE SOIL. CIC BAAS DRICUS. We are ready to serve. Our ground forces are waiting for orders."

khensani reacted:

"Haibo!! May He lose the title come Sunday. He's so grateful. I can't wait to support his opponent."

manzigua slams Du Plessis for his comments:

"I'm glad he is not a South African and doesn't represent the real SA people, so now he pack his sh*t and move to America ...."

DaniswaPic4939 commented:

"He can also move to America and be their champion, WE DON'T CARE. That lunic is your god not ours, trump this, trump that as we if we loose sleep over that bully."

Boxing with Rod responded to DDP's comments:

"He doesn't represent South Africa. He might as well settle in the US. No one will miss him."

Om Ash shared:

"Yes yes we are all hearing your kak stories but pls provide us the proof of the genocide of 6 million white South Africans committed by black South Africans since you guys are all what left over of white South African."

gerald_mashego wrote:

"This guy is a terrible ambassador for SA. The government must stop congratulating him. I feel bad for his black fans."

