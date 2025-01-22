Dricus du Plessis was spotted driving round town in South African in an expensive Ford Mustang GT fast car

The South African UFC middleweight fighter was videoed by a fan who was excited to see the MMA star on the streets

The 31-year-old reposted the viral video on his Instagram story a few days ago

Mixed martial arts fighter Dricus du Plessis was recently seen driving through the streets of South Africa in one of his fast cars.

The UFC middleweight champion is known for his love for cars. On his 31st birthday, he was spotted standing next to a Mercedes-AMG G-Class G63, which is reportedly worth R5 million.

He's reportedly a brand ambassador of the German Automobile Car alongside other Mzansi sports celebrities, Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi.

Dricus Du Plessis cruises round South Africa streets in his expensive Ford Mustang GT. Photo: Jeff Bottari.

Source: Getty Images

Du Plessis drives R1.3 Million Ford Mustang GT in South Africa

Du Plessis recently shared a video a fan took of him driving his expensive Ford Mustang GT on the street on his Instagram story.

The UFC superstar was seen behind the wheels, all smiles as he sped past the fan making a video of him.

What to know about the Ford Mustang GT

The car du Plessis was spotted in was a Ford Mustang GT, specifically from the S550 generation (2015–2023).

The "5.0" badge on the side of the car indicates that it is equipped with Ford's 5.0L V8 engine, a signature feature of the Mustang GT models.

The car has some fantastic features that could have enticed the South African fighter to invest a fortune in it.

The aggressive front fascia and hood vents are characteristic of the Mustang GT.

Blacked-out styling with yellow accents, possibly an aftermarket modification.

The Mustang GT 5.0 V8 is known for its powerful performance. Depending on the model year, it produces around 450-480 horsepower.

According to reports, Du Plessis Ford Mustang GT car is priced at approximately R1.3 million in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News