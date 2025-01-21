The South African Amapiano DJ and music producer Mr JazziQ had many netizens gushing over his custom Quantum

A video of the Black is Brown Entertainment owner showcasing his new customised Toyota Quantum went viral on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Mr JazziQ's customised car

JazziQ pimped out his Toyota Quantum. Image: @mrjazziq

Source: Instagram

One thing about the Amapiano star Mr JazziQ that you can't take away from him is his love for stance and sleek cars, which he never fails to add to his impressive car collection.

A look inside Mr JazziQ's revamped Toyota Quantum

The South African DJ and music producer made headlines on social media after an online user showed off his new customised Toyota Quantum.

@freshmenmag posted a video of the Black Is Brown Entertainment founder's new car on their Instagram page, which quickly went viral. In the clip, we see a sneak peek of the minibus' interior: It has a flat-screen with onboard Wi-Fi and customised seats that offer more comfort. Mr JazziQ's car also has wooden floors and strips of disco lights.

Watch the video of the car below:

Netizens wowed by Mr JazziQ's new ride

The Amapiano star's customised new ride wowed many netizens on social media. Here's what they had to say:

o.fficial_kid_dxnger said:

"Greatest quantum in South Africa."

parecomputers responded:

"This ain’t a Quantum, it’s a V Class in hiding."

th3_boydoingnothing replied:

"Limousine ya mo South Africa."

ugh.milow commented:

"Rumor has it he’s never driven it."

ow1831 questioned:

"How does the driver check the rear view?"

