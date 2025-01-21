The South African controversial podcaster celebrated his win as his alcoholic beverage, Chillers Punch, made it into the Big Brother Mzansi House

The Podcast and Chill founder's beverage has been announced as one of the partners for BBMzansi this season

Mac G expressed his gratitude on his latest Podcast and Chill episode for the opportunity to have his alcoholic beverage part of Big Brother Mzansi season 5

The South African podcaster and former radio host Mac G started the new year on the right note as he bagged one of the biggest partnerships in the entertainment industry.

Mac G's Chillers Punch partners with BBMzansi

Social media has been buzzing ever since the start of the Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo edition in January 2025.

Recently, the controversial Podcast and Chill founder Mac G had something to celebrate as his alcoholic beverage, Chiller's Punch is one of the reality TV show's partners for this year's season.

Mac G expressed his immense gratitude to BBMZansi and Multichoice for the opportunity he was given to have his local brand in the house as a partner. During his recent episode, the podcaster said:

"What a way to start the year right? Shoutout to DSTV and shoutout to Big Brother for this epic opportunity you know and I am actually watching the show you know I think it's going to be fire!"

What you need to know about Mac G

Macgyver Mukwevho is a famous radio DJ and house music producer from South Africa. He became famous in 2000 when he hosted a youth programme on eTV called Craze.

The show ran until 2005 when he left the station to pursue his radio DJ career full-time. His story is moving and inspiring to other upcoming artists. His prowess opened doors of opportunities, where he even had a chance to tour Africa with MTV Base performing in Angola, Mozambique.

