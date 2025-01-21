Bafana Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams celebrated his 33rd birthday on Tuesday, 21 January 2025, with his wife Roshni leading the celebrations

Williams has enjoyed a successful 2024 after claiming CAF awards, winning the PSL title and being nominated for a FIFA Ballon d'Or Award

Local football fans wished the goalkeeper a happy birthday on social media, while some revealed they are not fans of the Mamelodi Sundowns shot-stopper

Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana star Ronwen Williams celebrated his 33rd birthday on Tuesday, 21 January 2025.

Roshni Williams, the Sundowns star's wife, marked the occasion with a short but sweet birthday message to her husband, rated as one of the best to ever play for Bafana.

Bafana Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams celebrated his 33rd brithday with his family. Image: ronwen30.

Source: Instagram

The past year has been a successful one for Williams after he won several CAF awards while also receiving a FIFA Ballon d'Or nomination along with a PSL medal and Afcon bronze.

Fans across South Africa praise Ronwen Williams

Watch Roshni's birthday message in the video below:

Williams' wife, Roshni, started the birthday celebrations on a sweet note by sending a heartfelt message to the man who is ranked as the ninth-best goalkeeper in the world.

Williams has continued his excellent form for club and country this season, although he was sidelined at the start of the season due to a shoulder injury.

Bafana skipper Williams hopes to continue his fine form as Sundowns face a busy 2025, which includes an appearance at the Fifa Club World Cup in June.

Sundowns wished Williams a happy birthday on their Twitter (X) profile:

Mamelodi Sundowns add new talent

Defending PSL champions Sundowns currently sit on top of the PSL log and have also qualified for the knockout phases of the CAF Champions League while keeping Nedbank Cup ambitions.

New coach Miguel Cardoso has welcomed former Stellenbosch FC star Jayden Adams to Masandawana and has been linked with several stars in the January transfer window.

Cape Town City defender Keanu Cupido and Stellenbosch star Fawaaz Basadien have been linked with the club that won the PSL title in seven consecutive seasons.

Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams celebrated his 33rd birthday on Tuesday, 21 January 2025. Image: Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

Fans wish Williams well

Local football fans sent their well wishes on social media and called Williams one of the best South African goalkeepers ever.

Sibusiso Mbuy'seni Nkosi is not a fan:

"If he is so good, why is he not playing for Barcelona? Happy birthday, boy; we know you are a 4/10 at best."

Spha Majela says Williams is better than Itumeleng Khune:

"Khune never got these accolades, yet Soweto peeps will claim he was the best we ever had."

Khumbulani Sibalukhulu Dlamini wished Williams well:

"Happy birthday. Mzansi's number one."

Minyani Calvin Chauke is a fan:

"Happy birthday to the greatest goalkeeper ever produced in South Africa."

Tseliso Stinga Mathibela admires Williams:

"Happy birthday to SA's greatest goalkeeper of all time."

Teekay Masondo has respect for Williams:

"Happy Birthday to Africa's number one; enjoy your special day."

Zwelethu Magagasi sends their love:

"Happy birthday, Ronwen Ronza Zameyobuza Williams. May The Lord Almighty grant you many more years; God bless you and enjoy your day, KBY Masandawana."

Abednigo Mokalapa kept it short and sweet:

"Happy birthday, sir."

Sizwe Yende rates Williams:

"Happiest birthday, Mr Safe Hands."

Refentse Morokane sent good wishes:

"Happy birthday, Ronza Ronwen Williams, Mzansi's number one. May God bless you and give you opportunities for success and prosperity."

Ronwen Williams signs mega-money sponsorship deal

As Briefly News reported, Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams signed an R120 million sponsorship deal with technology company Honor.

The Bafana Bafana skipper has enjoyed a successful 2024 after winning PSL gold, Afcon bronze and top CAF awards.

Source: Briefly News