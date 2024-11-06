Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams reportedly secured a massive R123 million endorsement deal with global tech company Honor

Social media reactions to the deal were mixed, with some fans congratulating him and others doubting the contract's value

Many pointed out the high price tag, questioning the return on investment due to Williams' relatively low social media following compared to international stars

Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams reportedly inked a multimillion-dollar endorsement deal with global tech company Honor.

Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams allegedly signed a R120 million endorsement deal. Image: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images and FRANCK FIFE/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Ronwen Williams allegedly scoops R120 million deal

Washa! Ronwen Williams is in his winning season, and we love it for him. From being nominated for a Ballon d'Or Yachine Trophy to securing multi-million endorsement deals.

According to an X user with the handle @YELL0MAN, Williams partnered with internationally acclaimed tech company Honor for a R123 million contract for two years. Part of the post read:

"Sundowns Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams Bags R123 Million HONOR Endorsement Deal. Football & tech unite as HONOR, a global leader in smart device technology, signs a two-year endorsement deal worth $7 million (R123.55 million) with celebrated SA🇿🇦 footballer Ronwen Williams."

Mzansi reacts to Ronwen Williams' new endorsement deal

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the post. Some felt the money was exaggerated, while others congratulated the Mamelodi Sundowns star.

@CPhaho32217 said:

"123 million even sundowns doesn't have a sponsor that gives them 123 m annually."

@AgriGrowthBuzz commented:

"Congratulations to our number one goalkeeper, and it's about time these brands start taking our athletes seriously 👏."

@Lesego__Rudolph wrote:

"Lies.... Even the brand itself is not making such money in South Africa per year..."

@busiswa_buciie added:

"The best keeper in Africa is about to be one of the richest players on the continent."

@24Sicarios noted:

"R123 million? I hope it’s true, but how would they realise ROI? He is highly marketable, but that price is not making sense. For example, Ronaldo receives USD 1 mil from Herbal Life and has 650 million followers; Ronwen has less than a mil, and followership dictates these deals."

Ronwen Williams and his lookalike son get fans talking

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a picture of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and his lookalike son has gone viral on social media. Fans couldn't believe how grown-up Williams' son is.

South African soccer star Ronwen Williams served daddy and son goals with a picture alongside his son. The star excelling in the world of sports seems also to be nailing his role as a father.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News