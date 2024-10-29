South Africans aren't happy as the Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams was snubbed at the prestigious awards ceremony

The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was nominated for the 2024 Yachine Trophy award at the Ballon d'Or ceremony

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section, questioning Williams' loss

Ronwen Williams got snubbed at the 2024 Ballon d'Or Ceremony. Image: Marc Piasecki

South Africans aren't impressed with the outcome of the South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams award nominees.

Ronwen Williams snubbed at 2024 Ballon d'Or Ceremony

South Africans are buzzing on social media as the Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams made headlines after he was nominated for the 2024 Yachine Trophy award at the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

The Masandwana goalkeeper has recently snubbed the award, although Williams kept 15 clean sheets while Emi Martinez kept eight throughout the 2023/2024 league season.

An online user @pmcafrica posted about Ronwen's loss on their Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Ronwen Williams kept 15 cleansheets while Emi Martinez kept 8 in the 2023/2024 league season."

SA questions Ronwen Williams' loss

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions and questions to Williams' award loss. Here's what they had to say:

@VITO_G_Wagon commented:

"15 Clean sheets of PSL = 0.5 clean sheets of EPL."

@resposihle responded:

"Bro is comparing PSL to EPL; for sure, you don't even know the criteria for winning this award. Saving 4 penalties doesn't make you win this award."

@Reggie_ZAR wrote:

"We are proud of Ronwen, but in no way would you even compare him up to Martinez. Never! Ronwen is still young and still playing in a small league. He will grow and eventually be recognised!"

@TheeCityzen replied:

"On the real though. Do you think they were gonna give an award to a South African footballer? They not even rating African football that high..."

@MyAfricanRootz tweeted:

"He didn't win because he is black. It's a sin to be black in the world; look at Junior of Real; he didn't go because he was told that the votes had been cooked; hence, Rodrigo won."

@JohannesNdlang1 mentioned:

"You are stretching it now."

Ronwen Williams is close to a return

Briefly News earlier reported that Williams is close to returning following shoulder surgery.

The Bafana Bafana skipper has been ruled out for the start of the season while he recovers from a shoulder injury.

