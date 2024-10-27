The late Mpho Sebeng received a big honour at the 2024 South African Film and TV Awards (SAFTAs)

Mpho Sebeng passed away on five May 2024, and the tender age of 30 years old and many were left reeling

The SAFTAs issued Mpho Sebeng a posthumous accolade for the impressive role he played in The Estate

Mpho Sebeng was a beloved actor in South Africa. Since his passing, the SAFTAs have been the latest to acknowledge his acting prowess.

The nominations Mpho Sebeng has received from the Annual Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards for best actor for Ingoma were rescinded. The 2024 SAFTAs recently honoured him even after his passing.

Mpho Sebeng wins SAFTA

The Category of Best Supporting Actor in a telenovela for the SAFTAs was hotly contested. Actor Seputla Sebogodi in Redemption and Thembinkosi Mthemby from The River were nominated, and Mpho won over them for his role as Skhumbozo.

SA reacts to Mpho Sebeng SAFTA win

Online users shared their thoughts about the award to Mpho Sebeng. Netizens were divided as they felt that the accolade came a little too late.

@sheldon_cameron added:

"My brother is not here to accept this. I hope he is smiling in heaven."

@Barffoon commented:

"They are paying homage, the same way that barbaric, backwards and corrupt radio station,UkhoziFM, did for Mampintsha when they gave him song of the year. It's a good gesture. we are an ubuntu-practicing nation after all."

@Heroinenetheng2 speculated:

"Sympathetic award."

@ChefAmogelang wrote:

"I knew you'd say something about it !!! You don't discriminate the dead and alive 🤭🤭"

DarlaForst said:

"Wow they should’ve kept it. What use is it when they never honoured him while he was still alive. Aka was right."

@ManqobaShangase argued:

"Or maybe, these awards shows are just plain overrated. We cannot gauge an actors ability to do amazing work based on awards decided by people. There are a lot of good actors in SA, not too many award shows to go by. It's an honorary award, but still matters."

Mpho Sebeng to feature in upcoming drama series

Briefly News previously reported that Mpho Sebeng is set to feature in the upcoming Showmax drama series, 016FM, a month after he tragically lost his life.

A month after his tragic death, Mpho Sebeng's supporters will get to watch the late actor in action in an upcoming Showmax series.

016FM is set in the Vaal and features some familiar faces in the broadcasting industry including Podcast and Chill host, Sol Phenduka, DJ/ radio host, DJ Speedsta, as well as legendary radio personality, Ba2cada.

