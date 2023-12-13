Former Generations star Seputla Sebogodi has joined the cast of Scandal!

The news of Sebogodi's addition to Scandal! generated excitement among fans on social media

Many said can't wait to see their favourite actor in their favourite show

South African soapie Scandal! is shuffling cast members, and Mzansi soapie lovers are here for it. Fans couldn't keep calm following the reports that the legendary Seputla Sebogodi is joining the show.

Seputla Sebogodi joins Scandal!

Scandal! is about to become the most-watched telenovela in Mzansi, after introducing a legendary actor. Last month, the show introduced model-cum-actor Stevel Marc, but they did not end there. They allegedly roped in veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi.

The news of the former Generations star joining Scandal! was shared on social media by the popular entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on his X page. He wrote:

"Seputla Sebogodi joins Scandal. Sebogodi has joined the e.tv soapie, which is currently the second most-watched show in South Africa."

Fans react to Seputla Sebogodi joining Scandal!

Social media users couldn't hide their joy following the announcement. Many said Scandal! is about to be exciting, thanks to the star.

@NthabisengSimp2 wrote:

`"Yes yes what big move done by scandal."

@KhumaloDanica said:

"Oh yesssssssI want Scandal to get to number 1 and dethrone Uzalo."

@Ntebatse_Jane said:

"Yhooo I'm so happy to hear about this. I love Scandal and Seputla shame."

@Sharon_R_Nyika added:

"Alright, we have been cooking but let us cook some more bestie @etvScandal"

@gagegigogu1231 commented:

"This guy is super black. Why is he brown in this picture? Whats going on?"

Zamani Mbatha allegedly not fired from Isitha: The Enemy

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Black Brain Pictures, the makers of Isitha: The Enemy, has allegedly cleared the rumours about Zamani Mbatha's alleged axing from the soapie. It turns out that the actor has not been fired from the show. However, he is in talks about his contract as the show closes off its first season.

In the wake of Zamani Mbatha's alleged axing from Isitha: The Enemy, Black Brain Pictures put the rumours to bed once and for all.

