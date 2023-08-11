Talented actor Aubrey Po is the latest actor to join the long-standing Generations: The Legacy

Not much has been shared about Aubrey Poo joining the hit SABC 1 series but this news was met with mixed reactions

Many South Africans argued that they are tired of seeing the same faces in local television

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

South Africans have given mixed reactions to Aubrey Poo joining Generations: The Legacy.

Netizens have reacted with disappointment saying they are tired of seeing the same faces. Image: @actoraubrey

Source: Instagram

Aubrey Poo is the latest actor to join the hit SABC 1 series

Entertainment reporter @Jabu_Macdonald announced that the veteran actor Aubrey Poo is the latest star to be joining Generations: The Legacy.

Not much has been said about him joining the hit SABC 1 telenovela.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens react with mixed reactions, with some expressing excitement but others are fuming at the recycling of actors

Taking to the comments section, many people have expressed their excitement at seeing the talented Aubrey Poo join Generations: The Legacy.

With the excitement also came disappointment. Some netizens reckon that Aubrey could use his talents somewhere else however, others are arguing that they are tired of seeing the same faces in South African television.

@thapelomorongoa said:

"Revival of the legacy."

@ntshepyleduma said:

"I wish him a short stay over there we need his talent else where Generations is now at moja love level."

@Maphakathwayoo said:

"Aah my fav."

@tbozer said:

"One of the brilliant talented actor."

@A_SelaG said:

"It's tough."

@GushesheStan said:

"SA with recycling actirs and Actress thou. They have no development plans to develop young and fresh talents.. Hence some of us have stopped watching any SA related movies, soapies and dramas.. We just tired of having to see same faces all over and over."

@LuthandoNjabulo said:

"I've always been a generations fan, can't watch to see him on our 20:00pm slot!"

@qhamadlula_ said:

"I believe Aubrey Poo curse. Every show he has ever been on has been cancelled and/or ended. Isidingo, Isibaya and etc. I’m not sure if I’m making sense but hey."

@_Sphile said:

"Very talented dude, he deserves a more lucrative show."

@thugsprayers said:

"Okes, hang it up. I’m begging you."

Connie Ferguson and Rapulana Seiphemo to make yet another appearance on Return to Generations: The Legacy

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, former Generations stars Connie Ferguson and Rapulana Seiphemo will reportedly return to Generations: The Legacy.

The couple played Tau Mogale and Karabo Moroka for many years in the show. Social media are saying the storyline is getting boring.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News