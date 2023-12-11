Looks like Zamani Mbatha wasn't fired from Isitha: The Enemy after all

Despite previous reports, the production house Black Brain Pictures cleared the air, stating that the actor is still part of the team

Netizens were devastated over Zamani's alleged axing from the show, with some claiming that the soapie was making a huge mistake

‘Isitha: The Enemy’s production house Black Brain Pictures rubbished the claims of Zamani Mbatha being fired from the show. Images: zamani_mbatha

Black Brain Pictures, the makers of Isitha: The Enemy has allegedly cleared the rumours about Zamani Mbatha's alleged axing from the soapie. It turns out that the actor has not been fired from the show, however, is in talks about his contract as the show closes off its first season.

Zamani Mbatha not fired from Isitha: The Enemy

In the wake of Zamani Mbatha's alleged axing from Isitha: The Enemy, Black Brain Pictures came out to put the rumours to bed once and for all.

According to ZiMoja, the production company revealed that they had neither fired nor had intentions of letting go of Mbatha:

"The management team was surprised to wake up to the news about Mbatha's alleged firing. Zamani Mbatha has been an integral part of the show's success, there is no truth to these rumours as he is still a part of the show."

Furthermore, it's said that what may have sparked the rumours was the fact that Mbatha was still negotiating his contract, with no clue of where he stands:

"He is still negotiating his contract, that is how the rumour came about. His fate has not yet been determined but he has not been fired. At the moment, he does not know where he stands."

Mzansi reacts to Zamani's alleged firing from Isitha: The Enemy

Netizens were not happy with the initial reports that Zamani Mbatha was let go by Isitha: The Enemy:

Katlie_B was disappointed:

"It's sad because he can act. He needs to take a bit of a hiatus, sort himself out and come back stronger."

komanaItu

"They are losing a good one. He was basically the star of that show and I hope they recast his role because honestly, the storyline needs Khaya."

On the other hand, some people were relieved by the news of Zamani's axing from the show:

Thandehkah critiqued Zamani's character:

"Zamani is full of himself. Also, he doesn't strike me as someone who takes their work seriously."

ImaniTheBrownie was relieved:

"I've been praying for his downfall ever since he dribbled that sweet little girl so much that she broke down on the TL!"

Local actors get the boot

