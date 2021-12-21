Mzansi audiences tuned into the latest episode of Gomora last night and although entertained, they are not impressed with the direction the character Sibongile is taking

Fans of the show took to Twitter to discuss their irritation with the character’s constant need to disrupt her family structure, making her the villain of yesterday evening’s episode

Tweeps also voiced out frustration over actress Nandipha Khubone’s character’s development as most questioned the motives behind her actions

Gomora seems to have a new villain who has taken over the show’s viewers’ attention. Sibongile is taking after her father’s ways by being a nuisance without any regard for her family and Mzansi is sick of it.

Fans of 'Gomora' were not shy to communicate the elements they like the least about Sibongile's character, played by Nandipha Khubone. Image: @nandi.khubone/Instagram

Audiences bashed the character who is Teddy’s half-sister on the show. Their disgruntled opinions came after Sibongile showcased more sneaky behaviour towards her guardian, the series’ beloved Zodwa.

Since Don, Sibongile’s father’s character was killed off, the teen has been doing everything in her power to cause trouble in Zodwa and Teddy’s home. She has lied and stolen from her new family all while smiling in their faces and fans aren’t completely sure why.

As per usual, Gomora became a trending topic and Sibongile’s name was splashed all over the fans’ recollections. See some of the issues they aired out relating to the character below.

@nkiya_nuk said:

“Sbosh is annoying me.”

@_buhlengwane commented:

“Okay, but when is Sbongile’s role ending ?! I think we’ve had enough now.”

@LadyMcMame added:

“Can Sbongile get married to her Sgorra Stompi and leave Zodwa and her family in peace?”

@LekoMatsi wrote:

“Nna Sbongile wambhora I don't wanna lie...”

Gomora teasers for January 2022: Zodwa's life is in danger!

In more Gomora related news, Briefly News previously reported that teasers for January 2022 episodes of the show were officially out. If fans thought they had seen it all in the previous episodes, that was the tip of the iceberg.

From what the teasers show, the drama seems to have just gotten started. So, grab your popcorn and a glass of wine and dig in since it will be a bumpy ride.

Viewers are aware that the Gomora Season 2 storyline focuses on inequality and how the rich grow richer while the poor grow poorer. The show does so by featuring two families, its focal point being the fine line between their economic status.

So, Gomora cast members use their privileges to undermine one another. Others take advantage of situations to protect their interests. Gomora teasers for January 2022 highlight the pain characters face when the odds are stacked against them.

