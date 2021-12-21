South Africans empathised with Sithelo Shozi when her ex, Andile Mpisane, proposed to another woman until a few netizens brought out files regarding her first child’s father

Twitter users reminded those who felt sorry for the DJ and influencer that she was once the cause of someone else’s pain, claiming that Mpisane’s wedding drama was karma

The ex-wife of the man mentioned in the discussions seemed to join those rejoicing Sithelo’s downfall with a cryptic post over the weekend

Sithelo Shozi went from one of the most pitied women to a denounced public enemy, all in the space of a weekend. The controversial beauty faced the music when netizens brought up her sketchy past while fans sympathised with her after her ex’s surprise wedding.

Sithelo Shozi fans discovered that she had an affair with Thandeka Sibiya's ex-husband, causing a loss of support over the weekend. Image: @uyathandeka/Instagram @_sithelo/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Onlookers denounced Andile and his mom, Shauwn Mkhize, for their cruelty towards the mother of Mpisane’s two children. However, things took a turn when clued-up Twitter users exposed Sithelo’s less-than-lily white past with infidelity.

The Sithelo hate train picked up even more speed when Thandeka Sibiya, Shozi’s first baby daddy’s ex-wife, shared a post on Instagram. The cheeky caption simply read, “Ya Sanibona!” - a phrase that was deemed sarcastic by Zulu speakers.

On Twitter, Sithelo supporters learned that the DJ allegedly fell pregnant by Thandeka’s husband while they were married. They also gathered that Sithelo supposedly bullied Thandeka with her ex, so the responses to Sibiya’s post were celebratory. See some of the comments below.

@lettymelanin wrote:

“MaMkhize and son did the things that can't be undone.”

@alina.letushila commented:

“Yessss Lord yesss!!!”

@awenkosi said:

“It's your humility for me... We can learn a lot from you mama”

@adaora_t joked:

“I feel like the score is (home) 50- 1 (away)”

@mfaith.23 added:

“Karma knows all our addresses! Sawubona weh God's fave.”

Shauwn Mkhize addresses allegations regarding Sithelo Shozi & Andile Mpisane wedding

Earlier, Briefly News reported that it had been a weekend filled with baby mama drama surrounding MaMkhize. Andile Mpisane rocked the internet when he proposed to someone who so clearly was not Sithelo Shozi.

After a whole weekend full of speculations, Shauwn Mkhize took to Instagram to clear up all rumours about her son Andile Mpisane's engagement to Tamia Louw. The protective momma wrote a statement addressing every rumour circulating the web. She said:

"I would just like to set the record straight on a few things, especially after some of the false narratives put out there., and everyone must remember I am a FEMINIST!!!!!! and I will never hurt any woman but I will protect but it’s not my place to give details.

"I personally have no grudges or any untoward feelings against the mother of my grandkids.”

