An adorable child singing Zakes Bantwini’s latest song is a serious hit among many adults on social media circles

The lovely child is seen chilling with her mother and bursts out in trying to pronounce the lyrics to Bantwini’s Osama song

The child is attracting many locals and some feel the baby is doing better than adults who are really struggling to sing the house music tune

Zakes Bantwini is undoubtedly one of the finest musicians in South African and his song Osama is sung by an adorable child. The child is captured in a viral video singing the lyrics. Although she is not sure what the song means and how to pronounce the lyrics correctly, she is murmuring them and it’s so cute.

As posted by a frequent Twitter user, Kulani, the guy hopes his latest delivery will warm Mzansi’s hearts and brighten their days. Briefly News is naturally attracted to the viral clip and we look at the hilarious comments from music lovers.

The child is seen sipping on her juice or tea as she holds a cup but she is bold enough to try her luck in mimicking the award-winning musician. Some locals feel the child is doing better than many adults who struggle to pronounce the lyrics even if they are drunk. @KulaniCool wrote:

"Let me brighten your day."

A cute baby is causing a storm on social media as she sings Zakes Bantwini's song. Image: @KulaniCool/Twitter

reads:

@WulanaAviwe said:

“Gone isingesi.”

@Elton-Newton said:

“She nailed it though.”

@Cr8vRayBlaq said:

“Okae @ZakesBantwiniSA a bone mo.”

@Evidence_012 said:

“What are you doing to kids @ZakesBantwiniSA.”

@Siphecialist said:

“Ei wangsiza mfethu ngathi ukuhlehlisa iziqhomo kancane.”

@King-Law_Man said:

“Most of us when we drunk at the groove and trying to sing along.”

“Ncooo”: Mzansi loves adorable little girl’s video singing favourite song

Checking out a related article, Briefly News posted that Cassper Nyovest is one of the bestselling South African musicians and his lyrics are not only loved by adults but toddlers as well.

This becomes evident through a video clip that is reaching many people on Twitter. The young toddler can be seen sitting in a car while the music is playing in the background and she sings all the lyrics as they are.

The adorable little star is becoming a hit with her mother’s social media followers.

@NwaiNella also asked Nyovest to listen to her daughter’s singing skills. She captioned the heartwarming post:

"@CassperNyovest listen to my niece singing her favourite song, please listen till the end. #Siyathandana.”

@JerryDaLegend1 said:

“My day made! Let me get back to work.”

@NwaiNella said:

“Surely you will have a productive day after this.”

