“Ncooo”: Mzansi Loves Adorable Little Girl’s Video Singing Favourite Song

South Africans are dazzled by a video of an adorable girl who sings Cassper Nyovest's song Siyathandana

The young girl is trending on social media after her mother, @NwaiNella, uploaded a video of the little lady singing all the lyrics

The proud mother tagged Nyovest and Mzansi is attracted as they react to the lovely video on Twitter

Casper Nyovest is one of the bestselling South African musicians and his lyrics are not only loved by adults but toddlers as well. This becomes evident through a video clip that is reaching many people on Twitter.

The young toddler can be seen sitting in a car while the music is playing in the background and she sings all the lyrics as they are. The adorable little star is becoming a hit with her mother’s social media followers.

@NwaiNella also asked Nyovest to listen to her daughter’s singing skills. She captioned the heartwarming post:

“@CassperNyovest listen to my niece singing her favourite song, please listen till the end. #Siyathandana.”

A girl singing Cassper Nyovest's song is a hit in Mzansi. Image: @NwaiNella/Twitter

Source: Twitter

reads:

@JerryDaLegend1 said:

“My day made! Let me get back to work.”

@NwaiNella said:

“Surely you will have a productive day after this.”

@Rhapopo said:

“This one is singing as she has just found new love.”

@SioyaMax said:

“Ncooo...!!! What sneaker size does she wear???”

@80Atey said:

“Thee most beautiful thing on Twitter today.”

@AndileRuffest said:

“Hay lantso maan lol.”

@Phumi_Ngobese said:

“Samthandi.”

@Iam_TCT said:

“@casspernyovest did you see this bro.”

Source: Briefly.co.za