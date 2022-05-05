Award-winning musician Vusi Nova has said that he never liked Mohale but "tolerated" him when he was still romantically involved with his bestie, Somizi

The Ndikuthandile singer slammed Mohale on the first episode of the new season of the Idols SA judge's reality show, Living the Dream With Somizi

Using the hashtag #LTDWSomizi, the viewers of the show shared mixed reactions to Vusi's remarks while others commended him for being a good friend

Vusi Nova has shared his honest opinion about Somizi's ex, Mohale Motaung. The singer appeared on the first episode of the new season of his bestie's show, Living the Dream With Somizi on Wednesday, 4 May.

Somizi's bestie Vusi Nova has said that he never liked Mohale Motaung. Image: @vusinova1, @somizi, @mohale_77

Source: Instagram

Mohale and Somgaga hogged headlines when abuse allegations in their relationship surfaced a while back. They've since split and Vusi shared how he felt about Mohale when he was still dating Mizi.

The singer reportedly shared that he never liked Mohale but "tolerated him" because SomG was really in love with him. The musician claimed that the Idols SA judge never got any love back from Mohale.

TshisaLIVE reports that Vusi Nova further revealed that Somizi lost himself when he was still married to Mohale. He added that the private chef changed after meeting Mohale.

Peeps took to Twitter using the hashtag #LTDWSomizi to share their thoughts on the first episode and Vusi's remarks.

@TboozeSA said:

"That episode felt like a PR exercise. Some of these physical assaults happened in front of his friends yet they all act dumb now. No accountability. They’re more concerned about protecting friendship so they resort to 'it's non of my business'. They’re enablers."

@MaabuleM commented:

"The first person to warn Somizi about Mohale was TT, he didn't even pretend to like or tolerate Mohale. He just said it like it is. His truth is what really ended his friendship with Mohale because Somizi thought TT was jealous of him."

@RethabileMokg wrote:

"Why does it look like most people in Somizi's life were not feeling Mohale?"

@vsobudula added:

"Weird that he is always attracted to a younger man, surely that says he is a predator who wanted to use his power and control over young boys. Your side of the story is not giving what it's supposed to give. It's orchestrated, lol having Vusi speak about Mohale."

Somizi commended for honesty after 1st episode of #LTDWSomizi drops

In related news, Briefly News reported that the first episode of Season 5 of Somizi's reality show has dropped. Showmax released the episode on Wednesday morning, 4 May and it's trending on social media.

The Idols SA judge's fans have commended SomGaga's honesty in the first episode of Living the Dream With Somizi. The hashtag #LTDWSomizi topped the trends list.

The larger-than-life media personality spoke about his break-up with ex-hubby Mohale. Somizi addressed some of the allegations made by Mohale when their relationship ended.

