Zolisa Xaluva was recently announced to have been let go from S moke and Mirrors

Fans were left confused over the award-winning actor's sudden departure from the popular soapie

Netizens weighed in on Xaluva's trend of constantly getting fired or leaving local shows

Mzansi theorised why Zolisa Xaluva constantly leaves or is let go by local shows following his exit from 'Smoke and Mirrors'. Images: Twitter/ TallZo, Instagram/ metrofmsa

Mzansi is pondering over what could be the reason behind Zolisa Xaluva's constant exits from local shows. This follows the news of the star actor's sudden departure from Smoke and Mirrors which left netizens confused as to what he did to get axed from the popular soapie.

Mzansi weighs in on Zolisa Xaluva's constant exits

Fans are comparing notes and trying to figure out the reason behind Zolisa Xaluva constantly leaving or being let go by Mzansi shows:

FreeSpirit_04 said:

"I don’t know the story, but I do know that Xolisa doesn’t tolerate mediocrity."

indlovukazi_3s wrote:

"This guy always gets fired from every show he is in. The unfortunate part is he kills every role and he is very talented."

FiFiiZone theorised:

"I think him knowing that he 'kills every show and that he carries most shows goes into his head and his arrogance comes into play."

RMK_SA1 recalled:

"He did mention he doesn’t like being in the same production for a long time, maybe he was tired."

MaabuleM defended Zolisa:

"He probably couldn't tolerate the behaviour or wasn't paid what he was worth. This is one of the most humble and hardest workers."

Smoke and Mirrors keep it moving

Despite the noise from viewers around Zolisa Xaluva's sudden exit, it seems eTV's Smoke and Mirrors doesn't plan to address the matter.

In an Instagram post, the show promoted Xaluva's storyline where he's seemingly caught red-handed in a cheating scandal. The actor's role as Ceasar will most likely be handed over to someone else:

"And so the blackmail begins."

Actors part ways with Uzalo

In a recent report, Briefly News revealed Uzalo's reasoning behind Vuyo Dabula leaving the show after a very brief entry as Bentley Majozi:

"Vuyo’s storyline was crafted to add drama and excitement to the storyline. His story arc was designed to be brief but impactful."

Wiseman Mncube also parted ways with the soapie after five years and shared an emotional farewell message to his former colleagues.

