Seasoned actor Zolisa Xaluva has been fired by a popular eTV show

It was reported that his role as ruthless businessman Ceasar will not be recast on Smoke & Mirrors

Social media users are shocked and curious as to the reasons why, as Xaluva has won the hearts of South Africans with his talent

eTV's 'Smoke and Mirrors' has fired Zolisa Xaluva from his role as Ceasar. Images: @SihleGeneral10. @lele_efkay

Source: Twitter

It has been reported that one of South Africa's favourite actors, the multi-lingual Zolisa Xaluva, has been sacked by a popular eTV show, Smoke & Mirrors.

Zolisa Xaluva fired as Ceasar from Smoke & Mirrors

News of his expulsion from the popular show where he plays a dirty business top shot was announced by entertainment commentator @PhilMphela on the X app, formerly Twitter. He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"Zolisa Xaluva fired from #etvSmokeAndMirrors. The prolific award-winning actor has been let go from the hit eTV telenovela, which is the 7th most-watched show in South Africa. The role of ruthless businessman, Caesar, will likely be recast."

Check out the post below:

Netizens shocked to hear about Zolisa Xaluva's exit from Smoke & Mirrors

The thespian, popularly known for his roles in productions like The Queen, Gomora and Kings of Jozi, is adored by South Africans. The news that he was being fired left online observers searching for answers:

@iamdjmfundisi has a throwback:

"I'm reminded of the JZ era where his cabinet was always reshuffled at midnight."

@CalliePhakathi asked:

"Haibo, what did he do?"

@FreeSpirit_04 was sure:

"I don’t know the story, but I do know that Xolisa doesn’t tolerate mediocrity."

@Naphtallyjack guessed:

"This story like 'Gomora' is not moving... maybe he felt that again."

@Angel_Kay28 predicted:

"The show will be boring without him. Gomora wavela wabhora omkakwakhe..."

@Ms_Dlamini stayed true:

"Wherever he is going next, I’m going with him. Guy is good. He can never do any wrong in my eyes."

Thembisa Mdoda to host The Mommy Club reunion

In other entertainment stories on Briefly News, media personality Thembisa Mdoda announced that she would host the first The Mommy Club reunion.

Her followers applauded the mom, who recently gave birth to her third son, for bouncing back so soon.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News