Multi-talented media personality Thembisa Mdoda has given birth to her son and is ready to hit the TV screens

She posted on her Instagram an announcement that she will be hosting the first reunion of Showmax's The Mommy Club

Her fans are in awe of her strength and determination to work hard even though she's a new mom

Thembisa Mdoda is returning to work after giving birth to her baby boy with 'The Mommy Club' reunion gig. Images: @written_digital, @brad_stone_photography.thembisamdoda

Source: Instagram

New mom Thembisa Mdoda is ready to hit the small screens again just after she gave birth to her new child. She will be hosting the first reunion of the trending parenting for the rich reality series on Showmax, The Mommy Club.

Thembisa Mdoda announces her The Mommy Club hosting gig on Showmax

The actress has cemented her name in South African TV, as she was one of the longest presenters for Our Perfect Wedding on Mzansi Magic. Thembisa celebrated her new gig on her Instagram page and said:

"We’ve met. What in the ‘God is good’ is happening in my life. What an honour, man. #MommyClubReunion"

Check out her poster below:

Instagrammers congratulate Thembisa Mdoda on The Mommy Club gig

Her friends, fans and colleagues showered her post with congratulatory comments, amazed by the new mom bouncing back so soon to return to work. Check out their comments:

lulu_hela said:

"God is Godding hard for you."

lwazilubanzi_ commented:

"This caption is everything."

zamagwabini imagined:

"I love this choice I can already hear Thembisa going Xhosa on them 'Tshini kalokhu Mrs Mops', it's going to be lit!"

reabetsoe__m reminded:

"When the time is right I the Lord will make it happen, it's your time mama, SHINE!"

ndilimpondokazi shared the excitement:

"Ohh yes I'm happy, congratulations to you Tess!"

leratoletsoso wished:

"Cheers to more of an abundant unstoppable flow."

thatradiogirlsami said:

"Perfect person for the job."

kingtsidie admitted:

"I haven't watched the show but sign me up for the reunion hosted by you."

Source: Briefly News