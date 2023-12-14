Former Skeem Saam actor Oros Mpofu announced that he will be joining Gqeberha The Empire

The star will be joining the show for its second season, and he also promised fans fireworks

Fans of the star can't wait to see him in action on the show

Oros Mpofu will join 'Gqeberha The Empire' for the second season. Image: @oros_mampofu

Source: Instagram

The former Ghosted Africa Show host Oros Mpofu recently announced that he has bagged another acting gig on one of mzansi's most-loved telenovela series.

Oros joins Gqeberha The Empire for the second season

Actor and father of two, Oros Mpofu, is back on your screens as he is set to debut on Mzansi Magic's Gqeberha The Empire for its second season.

The star posted pictures of himself and his fellow cast mates and said he would bring the fire to the show. The star captioned the photos:

"BAD BOYS Season 2 will be good...#GqeberhaTheEmpire 1 month to the second season. Third frame is the mood."

Fans can't wait to see Oros on screen

Shortly after the star posted his announcement, many fans flooded his comment section, saying they can't wait to see him on screen:

Oros Mampofu bags new role on eTV Rhythm City

Previously, Oros took to Instagram to announce his new gig, and from the look of things, his character will be connected with Mapula Mofele on the show.

He wrote:

"BIG NEWS PEOPLE I’m happy to announce that I will be joining the RYTHMN CITY SHOW Look out for me on the from the 16th of May only on e.TV at 7pm Really excited about this one so share the news guys."

Bongile Mantsai joins Gqebherha: The Empire

In a previous report from Briefly News, acting powerhouse Bongile Mantsai will join the Mzansi Magic's weekday drama Gqebherha: The Empire.

He will act beside the star-studded Xhosa-speaking cast as Luzuko Mxenge's brother. The trailer of his casting was received with excitement, with people thinking he should have gotten the leading role in the first place.

