Skeem Saam's Meiki Maputla Is Not Leaving the Show After Her Hefty 'Sentence'

Skeem Saam star Meiki Maputla is not leaving the popular SABC 1 show following her 15-year sentence for shooting MaNtuli and Kwaito

According to the storyline, Meiki lost it when she found out that Kwaito is her hubby and MaNtuli's son

The fans of the telenovela thought she has been written off the show following the hefty sentence she was handed recently for her crimes in the show

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Skeem Saam actress Meiki Maputla is not living the show. The fans of the SABC1 telenovela thought she has been written off the soapie after she was sentenced to 15 years in jail in a recent episode.

Skeem Saam star Meiki Maputla is not leaving the show following her hefty 'sentence'. Image: @skeemsaam10

Source: Instagram

According to the storyline, Meiki, a role portrayed by Harriet Manamela, shot Mantuli and Kwaito after she discovered that Kwaito is her hubby's son. She has been attending the case and was finally convicted of her crimes recently.

The viewers of the popular soapie got worried that their fave was on her way out but it has been reported that she's not going anywhere. Daily Sun spoke to the show's publicist who confirmed that her sentencing was part of an ongoing storyline.

ZAlebs reports that a Skeem Saam publicist said the viewers need to continue watching the programme so they could see how the storyline unfolds.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Skeem Saam actres Oratile Maitisa answers her ancestral calling

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Skeem Saam actress Oratile Maitisa has answered her ancestral calling. The star plays the role of Eunice in the SABC 1 telenovela.

The young and talented actress took to social media on Sunday, 6 June to share that she's now a sangoma. The stunner also posted snaps of from her graduation ceremony.

The star gracefully donned her full sangoma regalia and thanked those who have been with her through her traditional healing journey. She captioned one of her posts: "Love and light."

Oratile also shared a snap of herself with her friend who was also clad in traditional healing attire. She captioned the second snap:

"Thank You for everything my friend. I love you, Babhe wam."

Source: Briefly.co.za