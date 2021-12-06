Minnie Dlamini Jones Is Living Large on a Private Jet, Celeb Besties Are Chuffed

Minnie Dlamini has been living her best jet-setting life recently, going from destination to destination in complete style

The actress shared snaps of herself looking comfy on a private jet, showing that the soft life really does suit her well

Her celeb besties took to the comments to applaud her on doing making sure that she is living the kind of life she deserves

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Minnie Dlamini-Jones social media timeline proves that elegance, class and all things nice run in her veins. The celeb has been travelling to all kinds of holiday destinations lately but her recent private jet pic was the one that really had peeps thinking that she's made it.

Minnie Dlamini Jones is showing fans what soft life looks like. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Minnie is no stranger to treating herself to some time away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. The Citizen reported that the Dlamini-Jones family recently joined the Kolisis for an enviable beach holiday. The two famous families escaped to a luxury villa in Hermanus, where they spent every moment with a smile on their faces.

Just when fans were getting over Minnie's last few trips, she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself living the private jet life. The media personality rocked her furry slippers and Dolce & Gabbana sunnies to complete the rich auntie look.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Celeb friends were super impressed by the levels Minnie was on and weren't too shy to say so in the comments. Her followers also took the time to let her know that she deserves nothing less than the high life.

@lornamaseko wrote:

"The only way!!! "

@ayandamvp simply said:

"Yaaaaass"

@sakariangudu commented:

"Higher and higher you go girl."

Minnie Dlamini bumps into familiar faces like Moshe Ndiki and Jack Knifed in Zanzibar

Briefly News reported that Minnie Dlamini has shown that she uses her days off in the most enviable ways, soaking in the Tanzanian sun. Her beach day was made better by an unexpected run-in with a celeb, Moshe Ndiki, with whom she then spent a super fun day.

Minnie Dlamini's Instagram timeline shows that she is currently in Zanzibar living her best life. The actress is busy filming her new project, which ZAlebs reports to be a romance movie. In one of her posts, she mentioned that she is on the beach because it's her day off. So maybe there are a few scenes in Zanzibar in the chick flick? We'll have to wait and see.

Moshe Ndiki on the other hand has shared an array of snaps of him and his besties enjoying a bestiecation in Zanzibar too. Moshe was with TikTok star Jack Knifed, radio host Fix Moeti and Dollar Debbie when they came across Minnie Dlamini-Jones.

Source: Briefly.co.za