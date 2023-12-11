Phila Madlingozi allegedly got fired from the popular IsiXhosa telenovela Gqeberha: The Empire

Some of the reasons given for this are his apparent diva tendencies and lacklustre acting

Madlingozi confirmed this to the media and stated that he is focused on shooting a show on Showmax

Phila Madlingozi has moved on to another show on Showmax. Image: @phila_madlingozi

Actor Phila Madlingozi's stint on the popular IsiXhosa telenovela Gqeberha: The Empire has come to an abrupt end.

Phila accused of being a diva

According to ZiMoja, the TV personality allegedly gave producers a hard time with his apparent diva tendencies. A source alleged that he would arrive drunk on set and would make ridiculous demands.

Another point was Phila's lacklustre acting, which set viewers over the edge. He portrayed the role of Ntando on the show.

"He was highly unprofessional. He is also a diva on set and makes unreasonable demands."

Phila's replacement revealed

Actor Oros Mampofu has been announced as Phila's replacement. The publication further added that producers saw Oros as the perfect fit to replace Phila when his contract was terminated.

"After he was fired, the company looked for other candidates that would best suit his role, and Oros was the best out of everyone."

Phila could not care less of the drama

Madlingozi confirmed this to the media and stated that he is focused on shooting a show on Showmax.

He told the news publication that he could not care any less about the drama as he moved on to greener pastures.

"I can't say what happened as I don't want to entertain this...I am focused on other projects."

Phila further added that things unfolded exactly how they were meant to, seemingly distancing himself from hearsay.

Bongile Mantsai joins Gqebherha: The Empire

In a previous report from Briefly News, acting powerhouse Bongile Mantsai will be joining the Mzansi Magic's weekday drama Gqebherha: The Empire.

He will be acting beside the star-studded Xhosa-speaking cast as Luzuko Mxenge's brother.

The trailer of his casting was received with excitement, with people thinking he should have gotten the leading role in the first place.

