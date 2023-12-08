Zamani Mbatha is said to have been fired from Isitha: The Enemy

The actor, who plays the lead role of Khaya in the eTV soapie, caught many people's attention with his good looks and even better performances

Mzansi gave their thoughts on Zamani's exit from the soapie, where some critiqued his acting while others questioned eTV's decision

Mzans weighed in on Zamani Mbatha reportedly being let go by ‘Isitha: The Enemy’. Images: zamani_mbatha

Zamani Mbatha is rumoured to have left eTV's Isitha: The Enemy. The popular actor, who is also Nomzamo Mbatha's brother and the lead in the soapie, has allegedly been fired. Mzansi was divided on what could have led to eTV's decision.

Zamani Mbatha reportedly axed from Isitha: The Enemy

Another day, another actor is being axed from a soapie. Just recently, Zolisa Xaluva was removed from eTV's Smoke and Mirrors for unknown reasons.

Today, the broadcaster has allegedly let go of Zamani Mbatha who plays the lead role of Khaya on Isitha: The Enemy.

According to entrainment commentator, Phil Phela on his Twitter (X), Zamani was fired without news of whether his role will be recast or not:

"Zamani Mbatha fired from Isitha-The Enemy. Mbatha plays the lead character of Khaya on the etv telenovela. No word on whether the role on the hit show will be recast."

Mzansi weighs in on Zamani's removal from Isitha: The Enemy

Netizens made various speculations about Zamani's exit from Isitha: The Enemy, where some brought up his ex Snikiwe Mhlongo and his cheating scandal:

BaartmanZandi wrote:

"Sni's tears didn't fall to the ground."

KoketsoMaleka_ said:

"Shame, the poor cheater."

McShandoo was relieved:

"Good riddance honestly he is the reason I stopped watching the show, he is always angry, he hardly laughs ayi, he is cold nje."

Meanwhile, some netizens claimed eTV fumbled by letting Zamani go, while also scratching their heads at the sudden exit:

uMaHlatshwayo_ was disappointed:

"Ugh man, come on! I love him on Isitha."

Oratileekim was shocked:

"Etv Shows are firing people these days, what’s going on?"

ThaboSimango_ asked:

"What's wrong with these actors being fired from these productions kante?"

Uzalo addresses Vuyo Dabula's exit

In a recent report, Briefly News shared Uzalo's statement regarding Vuyo Dabula's sudden exit from the popular show after less than a month.

It was revealed that Vuyo's character, Bentley Majozi, was meant to be short-lived:

"Vuyo’s storyline was crafted to add drama and excitement to the storyline. His story arc was designed to be brief but impactful."

Source: Briefly News