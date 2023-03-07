Snikiwe Mhlongo revealed that she is never going back to her cheating boyfriend Zamani Mbatha after the cheating scandal

The couple called it quits when Snikiwe caught Zamani in bed with another woman and shared the videos on social media

Reacting to a post about a video of Zamani Mbatha seemingly apologising to her, Snikiwe said she is never taking him back

Snikiwe Mhlongo has clarified that she is not taking Zamani Mbatha back after catching him cheating.

Snikiwe Mhlongo reacted to claims she is getting back together with Zamani Mbatha. Image: @zamani_mbatha and @snimhlongo.

Source: Instagram

The media personality made headlines when she revealed that she caught the actor cheating with Gomo Maloka.

Video of Zamani Mbatha seemingly apologising to Snikiwe causes a stir

A video of Zamani Mbatha seemingly explaining the situation to Snikiwe Mhlongo went viral on social media. People said the former Isithembiso actor looked like someone asking for a second chance.

Snikiwe Mhlongo debunks claims she is getting back with Zamani Mbatha

According to TimesLIVE, the YouTuber and media personality reacted to a fan suggesting she was taking Zamani back. The Twitter user said Sni Mhlongo must not have posted about her man cheating because now she is taking him back. Reacting to the peep, Sni said:

"Going back is not an option for me, bandla."

Zamani Mbatha has remained mum on the matter, and fans have been dishing their thoughts on the relationship.

