Zamani Mbatha has been a topic for discussion as fans dish thoughts on his cheating saga

Social media users have called him out for playing with his longtime girlfriend Snikiwe Mhlongo's heart

However, some peeps came across Zamani's alleged side chick Gomo Maloka's videos and many are impressed with her hot body

Zamani Mbatha's love life is in the spotlight after being caught in bed with another woman. The actor has been trending on social media as black Twitter weighs in on the matter.

Social media users have reacted to a video of Zamani Mbatha's side chick killing the Bacardi dance. Image: @zamani_mbatha and @gomomaloka

Zamani Mbatha makes headlines after being caught cheating

The actor has been hogging headlines and charting Twitter trends after his influencer girlfriend Snikiwe exposed him for cheating.

Naturally, peeps went digging to see who Zamani was cheating on and they came across saucy pictures and videos.

Zamani Mbatha's fans react after seeing Gomo Maloka's saucy video

Reacting to a TikTok video of Gomo Maloka getting down and flaunting her killer curves, some peeps said they forgave Zamani for cheating on Snikiwe.

@Sifistaz said:

"Someone said South African men are victims of circumstances and I agree."

@tumi_lediga added:

"My favourite thing about this barcadi dance is when the girlies pull down their skirts."

Snikiwe Mhlongo's fans defend her from peeps praising Zamani Mbatha for cheating on her

Meanwhile, some social media users are still blasting Zamani Mbatha for cheating on Snikiwe. Many said cheating must never be glorified.

@joy_zelda said:

"Zamani is cheating with such an ugly girl Gomo Maloka she looks so scary like those acting in Nigerian movies Her eyes face Hell No Sni Mhlongo hotter than this."

@thati_mo noted:

"Promoting cheating because the side can shake her bum ?? the bar is extremely low I'm afraid."

Bongani Fassie and girlfriend Buhle back together after sharing pictures of bruised body accusing him of GBV

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Bongani Fassie and his baby mama Buhle Sangweni have reportedly reconciled after making headlines following GBV accusations.

The couple reportedly had a fallout and a heated argument that resulted in Bongani allegedly beating Buhle to a pulp and vandalising her home.

According to ZAlebs, the controversial couple patched things up and are now back together. Buhle told the media that they are now back together and the altercation they had was a result of a "spiritual attack."

