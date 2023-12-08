Mzansi gave its thoughts after reports that Zahara was in an unresponsive state

This comes after the singer was said to be fighting for her life after being sent to the hospital over liver complications

Fans rallied to wish the Loliwe hitmaker a speedy recovery

Netizens weighed in on the reports that Zahara was in an unresponsive state at the hospital. Images: zaharasa

Things are allegedly not looking good for Zahara. The singer has been in the hospital for some time, allegedly fighting for her life, and is said to now be unresponsive. After reports of the singer fighting for her life, Mzansi gathered to wish her a speedy recovery.

Mzansi weighs in on Zahara's unresponsive state

Netizens are shocked at the news of Zahara's current state in the hospital.

Previously, some online users criticised the singer's condition after Mbuyiseni Ndlozi called for prayers and pinned it on her alleged alcohol abuse. However, Mzansi appears to be much more sympathetic:

DialeAbel said:

"May She overcome this episode of her life. Wishing here speedy recovery."

Thato__M was in shock:

"Ehh! When did we get here?"

ArtandSoulJHB wrote:

"Jesus Christ! Alcohol is dangerous."

Nomz_Ngubane sympathised with Zahara:

"Joh, she’s been through hell losisi."

sepitlaoptom was remorseful:

"I'm so sad for her."

SaneleW2 wrote:

"Yoo!! Alcohol abuse is dangerous. Wishing her a speedy recovery and lots of love."

Vusi Nova provides Zahara's health update

Fellow singer Vusi Nova gave an update on Zahara's condition, saying the singer is neither speaking nor awake.

The Ndikuthandile hitmaker revealed that he visits his friend Zahara daily, saying that his latest visit was shattering because of her unresponsive condition:

"I have been going to see her every day. Some days she is fine, getting better and other days, I leave there crying. At the moment, she is not awake or speaking."

Zahara's sisters allegedly misuse her money

In a recent report, Briefly News shared the details of Zahara's fiancé, Mpho Xaba, allegedly sending the singer's sisters packing for using her cards to buy purses - fake Gucci purses at that - all. At the same time, Zahara's medical bills stack up.

Previously, Xaba was said to have banned several family members from visiting his fiancée in the hospital.

