Drama brewed between Zahara's family and her fiancé , Mpho Xaba, as he Allegedly banned them from visiting the star at the hospital

According to a source, Mpho has only allowed Zahara's mother, her two sisters and her brother to visit the Loliwe hitmaker

The source also mentioned that more funds are needed to perform tests on the singer to see how far she can be helped medically

It has been a week since news of multi-award-winning singer Zahara being hospitalised circulated on social media, and now the drama has surfaced as her fiancé, Mpho Xaba, fights with her family.

Zahara's fiance has allegedly banned her family from seeing her

Singer Zahara, whose real name is Bulelwa Mkutukana, is still in the ICU at a private hospital. After news of her being hospitalised surfaced, her team and family released a media statement on her social media page detailing factual information about her health.

According to ZiMoja, the conflict has brewed between her fiancé , Mpho and the Mkutukana family, resulting in Xaba allegedly banning her family from seeing her in the hospital, making an exception for her Mother, Nokhaya, brother and two sisters.

According to a source, Mpho overheard the family discussing unsettling money issues. At the same time, they won't even pay a dime for urgent medical procedures that need to be done to save Zahara:

"This week, an irate Xaba informed Zahara's hospital management and attending physicians that he alone would attend to her. He asserted that Zahara's family seeks undue control while being unwilling to cover her medical expenses.

"Zahara's family has been prohibited from visiting her since Xaba overheard them discussing financial matters related to urgent medical procedures. Mpho firmly declared his position, emphasising that he is Zahara's husband."

The source also added that Zahara's mom and her brother have done nothing wrong as they have constantly supported the singer:

"Zahara's mother has become entangled in this situation due to the perceived overbearing nature of her sisters. It's worth noting that when Zahara needed additional tests, her brother raised the funds, totalling a substantial amount in the thousands of Rands."

