The man who has captured the queen of broadcasting, Bonang Matheba, has been revealed

Her alleged boo was unveiled as a successful businessman from Soweto, David Phume

Social media investigators have linked the two to a Rome baecation in October, confirming the speculations

Bonang Matheba's mysterious man has been revealed and allegedly identified as businessman David Phume. Images: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

The queen of broadcast, Bonang Matheba, has allegedly finally found her king. The mystery man was unveiled as David Phume, a successful businessman from Soweto.

Bonang Matheba and David Phume linked to an alleged Rome baecation

According to an article by ZiMoja, Queen B had posted on October 21 a picture in Rome, pointing her wine glass to the Colosseum, hinting at a lunch date.

As fate would have it, social media observers noted Phume checking into the same Roman tourist attraction on the same day. Bonang's post has since been deleted.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Several sources told the publication that the power couple looks hot together, and their six-month-long relationship has been growing stronger. Another source claims to have sighted Miss Matheba at one of his many Sandhurst properties.

When the publication reached out to Bonang, she confirmed the dating rumours but refused to drop any names:

"We've been together for a few months now and he's my soulmate. My life supporter. I love him."

Who is David Phume, Bonang Matheba's suspected new lover?

The wealthy Soweto-born 3D animationist has won several accolades and awards in his field of study, Furthermore, Phume was part of the credits that would appear at the end of The Braai Show with AKA.

Bonang has been romantically linked with African superstars like AKA and D'Banj over the years, and people have been hoping that she would one day be swept away by a well-established businessman who was away from the limelight.

Nhlanhla Mafu's mysterious affair gets greenlight from Celebville

In more entertainment stories on Briefly News, Mafikizolo's lead vocalist, Nhalanhla Nciza posted her mysterious boo on his birthday.

In responding to the sweet post, her industry colleagues approved of her happiness, saying it was long overdue and she deserved happiness after her divorce.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News