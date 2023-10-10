Mafikizolo vocalist Nhlanhla Mafu celebrated her lover's birthday with cute pictures

She took to her social media to pen a romantic message, giving gratitude for his love

Following her split from TK Nciza, her colleagues were swooning over her new relationship, giving it a nod

Nhalnhla Mafu celebrated her new bae's birthday with romantic pictures and a love letter. Images: @nhlanhla_mafu

Musician and philanthropist Nhlanhla Mafu celebrated love on her new man's birthday on Monday, 9 October, whose identity has been hidden.

It would not be the first time since the songbird showed off her lover with a hidden face, as she did last year after being spoilt with an extravagant bouquet of red roses.

Nhlanhla Mafu celebrates her lover's birthday with 2 concealed pictures

She took to her Instagram to post two romantic photos of herself and her new man but put heart emojis on his face to hide his identity.

The Ndihamba Nawe hitmaker gave gratitude for his love by penning the note below:

"Happy birthday to my love, thank you for loving me so beautifully and effortlessly. May our faithful God protect you and prosper you always. Love you till the end of time. #InLoveWithALibra."

Have a look at Nhlanhla's pictures below:

Instagrammers approve of Nhlanhla Mafu's new romance

Following her divorce from TK Nciza, the CEO of the now-defunct TS Records, her industry colleagues were happy to see that she had found love again and approved her new relationship with the comments below:

@kellykhumaloza confessed:

"How I love this for you"

@kwa_mammkhize added:

"Love this for you my babe."

@ladydu_sa gave the greenlight:

"We approve happiness for you."

@norma.mngoma assured her:

"Love this for you babe, you deserve it."

@miss_lira wished:

"Happy birthday to your love."

@thobekamavuso said:

"You deserve all the happiness momma, happy for you!"

@theo_kgosinkwe understood:

"Happy birthday to lerato la pelo ya hao,kannete lerato le monate."

@lalatuku celebrated:

"We love it for you girl! Happy birthday to your smile keeper."

