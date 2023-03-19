Nhlanhla Mafu gave her Instagram followers a snippet of her boyfriend and was beaming from ear to ear

The singer was celebrating her birthday and posted a picture holding hands with her mysterious man

Nhlanhla's followers wished her a happy birthday and many said love looked good on her in the comments

Nhlanhla Mafu showed off her boyfriend on Instagram. Image: nhlanhla_mafu

Source: Instagram

Nhlanhla Mafu is very private about her love life and has kept South Africa guessing about her new man.

The singer sparked people's curiosity in December when she posted Christmas pictures with her family and strategically hid her boyfriend's face. The snaps trended and netizens tried to suss out the man in her life, reported ZAlebs.

Nhlanhla Mafu celebrates birthday with Instagram post

Nhlanhla recently celebrated her 45th birthday and was gifted a bouquet of red roses. The Mafikozolo group member shared pictures and videos from the day which caught people's interest. Instagram users noticed that in one of the pics she was holding hands with an unidentified man which whet people's appetite even further.

The singer said she was grateful for life and joked that she will be celebrating for the whole year.

See Nhlanhla's pics and video taken on her birthday below:

SA discuss Nhlanhla's mystery man

Busie Makuleni stated:

"Life goes on. Everyone deserves to be happy. Love is beautiful."

Mamatsetse Neniels wrote:

"People are talking about new men as if they bought new pair of shoes, God help us."

Nathi Tuta mentioned:

"Am so happy for her enjoy big sis."

Pinky Mziyako posted:

"You go girl.❤️"

dudutsobane said:

"The last frame I am finished, I am glad you had a beautiful one.❤️"

misscharitynyoni

"You just arrived shem yaz! Happy birthday."

