Singer Makhadzi showing off her new mysterious lover has led to a shocking revelation

It is alleged that Makhadzi stole the top businessman Lawrence Mulaudzi from VhaVenda princess

Sources close to the situation claim that the Haka Matorokisi affair was no longer a secret to their social circles

Makhadzi's secret lover is allegedly linked to VhaVenda Princess Masindi Mphephu. Images: @makhadzisa

Yoh, Makhadzi has opened a can of worms by posting pictures of her mysterious boo as mind-blowing accusations followed, revealing the man as Lawrence Muluadzi.

Makhadzi allegedly stole Lawrence Mulaudzi from VhaVenda Princess Masindi Mphephu

In a report by ZiMoja, it is alleged that Mulaudzi is the former owner of Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandela football club. Moreover, it is revealed that he was in a relationship with VhaVenda Princess Masindi Mphephu.

Zimoja sources allege that the Makhadzi and Mulaudzi, who have been coaching her on with her company, Makhadzi Entertainment, can no longer hide their romance, saying:

"They have been seen going out wining and dining. They no longer hiding it and doesn't seem like they care about what people think."

Makhadzi allegedly flirts with Mulaudzi at Princess Masindi's birthday party

In another report by The South African, Makhadzi was invited by Muladzi to the princess' 31st birthday party in June and got called out for her cosy behaviour with the businessman.

“People had to come in between them because temperatures were rising, in order to avoid drama. Makhadzi and her dancers were asked to leave the venue before things could get uglier,” another source said.

Makhadzi and Princess Masindi's representatives distance themselves from the rumours

The spokesperson to the princess, Vho Mashudu Muvhangona, poured cold water on the claims, hinting at the drama tainting Her Royal Highness' reputation.

On the other hand, Makhadzi's manager, Lucky Tshilimandila, said he only discussed business matters and not her private life. ZiMoja was unable to reach Makhadzi for a comment.

