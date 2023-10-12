It is alleged that Khanyi Mbau will no longer be squaring up with Zodwa Wabantu

According to a Sunday tabloid report, the queen of Bling said the arrangement was a lie

The promoter of the boxing match, Arnold Nododile, allegedly confirmed the news, promising a replacement

Khanyi Mbau has been pulled out of her boxing match with Zodwa Wabantu and is replaced with another actress. Images: @zodwalibram, @mbaureloaded

It was reported that the much-anticipated first female celebrity boxing match in Mzansi between Khanyi Mbau and Zodwa Wabantu will not be happening.

The battle, which was to be held at The Ridge C@sino in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, on 22 October, was denied by the A-lister, who is living it up in Dubai with her wealthy boyfriend, Zimbabwean-born Kudzai Mushoga.

Khanyi Mbau denies knowledge of a boxing match

In an exclusive interview with Sunday World, Khanyi told the tabloid that the match was a lie.

Online gossip column maphepha_ndaba reported on Mbau and Shwashwi's conversation with screenshots and captioned the Instagram post in part:

"No Admin it’s a LIE, I’m not doing any fight with Zodwa mina, says @mbaureloaded,

"I’m a lady, why would I do that? My brand wouldn’t allow me to do such."

Check out maphepha_ndaba's post below:

Promoter Arnold “Squire” Nododile the show must go on

The organiser of the show confirmed the news with Sunday Times and said a replacement had been found to box with the sultry performer, Zodwa Wabantu:

“Khanyi will no longer be part of the fight, please note we’ve found a potential replacement to fight with Zodwa Wabantu. We are just waiting for the actress to return the contract today (Wednesday), so we can make the posters to promote the fight.”

Social media not shocked by Khanyi's boxing match withdrawal

The news about the stars who once shared a man no longer sharing a boxing ring did not come as a surprise to netizens who weighed in:

@sli_ndee understood:

"She out there living her best life and then come home to get her face messed up for what?"

@ntombi_mthabela was disappointed:

"But guys, imagine Khanyi fighting? Really now? Y'all have a HORRIBLE judge of character sense ne?"

@_minnieh asked:

"Kodwa yini uMbau azoyibanga noZodwa?"

@justsolomon_rsa called it:

"Khanyi fighting Zodwa? That's something that will never happen. Not to disrespect one but one of them I know is so much of a lady and will never do that."

@tisauke admitted:

"I wouldn't want any of that smoke too if I was Khanyi, Zodwa looks scary."

@charmainequeenc said:

"Like imagine Khanyi mo level aleng mod yona Nou come on guys let's Respect Khanyi toe tjrrrrr that girl is a gone girl."

@noh_nxumalo was amused:

"Lapho uZodwa posted it ne caption ethi “it’s been a long time coming!“

Tony Forbes gears up with Naak Musiq

In a related story on Briefly News, Tony Forbes, AKA's father, was training for a boxing match with Celeb City champ Naak Musiq.

Briefly News reached out to Uncle Tony, who responded to the speculation of an upcoming fight with Cassper Nyovest.

