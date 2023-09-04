AKA's father, Tony Forbes, has put up his fists and geared up to start boxing training

Uncle Tony has been headlining for a while since the assassination of his rapper son

Joining him is Celeb City champion NaakMusiq, who earned mantles for knocking out AKA's rival Cassper Nyovest

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Uncle Tony Forbes has geared up and started training with NaakMusiq for a boxing match. Images: @iamnaakmusiq, @tonydforbes

Source: Instagram

AKA's fans will be pleased that his father, Tony Forbes, has started boxing training. Perhaps Mzansi should also be gearing up for a boxing match that the Megacy have all been waiting for.

NaakMusiq trains Tony Forbes in boxing

Uncle Tony posted a picture where he posed with NaakMusiq in their training gear. He captioned the Instagram post:

"@iamnaakmusiq thank you for agreeing to be my trainer, victory is now certain. It was great to meet you."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Check out the Instagram post here:

The Megacy anticipates Uncle Tony and Cassper Nyovest's fight

AKA's followers interpreted the picture as a hint of a possible boxing match between Mr. Forbes and Cassper Nyovest. AKA had turned down a friendly with Cass. Meanwhile, beat Nyovest This is what was said:

@_Prince_mhlanga had a moment:

"The Legacy lives on."

@Phumie_nesane was anticipating:

"We're here waiting for you in South Korea."

@Nontsikelelo_christobell was happy:

"Uncle @tonydforbes the uncle we were not aware we needed and very happy to have finally met him. You are appreciated, Uncle Tony."

@Paulinedalais gace a stamp of approval:

"Aaah you chose the best trainer."

@Rochelleoliphant asked:

"@tonydforbes Awe Uncle T, so your fists are bigger than your trainer's? But you know what they say about dynamite. Long time Uncle T, moenie so lank wegbly nie man, of waa jy ôk in Dubai."

@Tonydforbes responded:

"@rochelleoliphant just the angle of the camera."

Tony Forbes talks about grieving AKA

In a related Briefly News story, Uncle Tony caused some controversy after revealing how he copes with his son's death, who was murdered outside a Durban restaurant in February.

He said that he hangs out in clubs that Mega used to frequent to get close to him. The revelation earned him a clout-chaser title.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News