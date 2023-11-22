Bonang Matheba is one of the most-loved media personalities in the country but she didn't just become the people's favourite overnight

The Queen B has made fans feel seen and appreciated, which is how one fan recollected their first encounter with the star

The young journalist shared a throwback photo and story of how Bonang helped them get out of their shell and had B feeling all fuzzy inside

A fan made Bonang Matheba's day when they told the story of how she helped them during a tense experience. Images: bonang_m

One fan made Bonang Matheba's day when they told a story of their first encounter with her. The fan, Twitter (X) user Gord TheJourno shared a story of how he met B, saying she made him feel comfortable during his first international gig.

Fan recollects touching experience with Bonang Matheba

It's always nice to hear the good fan stories about celebs considering just how many bad ones there are out there - like that time Zenande Mfenyana was called out for being rude to fans.

This time, however, a fan told the story of when they met Bonang Matheba and how Queen B helped them during a tense moment.

X user, Gord TheJourno opened up about his experience as a budding journalist at the 2013 Channel O Music Awards. Gord says he doesn't know how Bonang started talking to him but he confided in her about being nervous and she affirmed him:

"She said 'If all else fails, just pretend that you know you belong here.' That moment meant so much to me. She was kind, even when she didn't have to be."

Bonang gushed at the sweet story:

"Oh man, made my day!! Big love."

Fans show love to Bonang Matheba

Mzansi can't get enough of the story of Bonang and the young journalist and showered the media personality with tonnes of love:

MarceyMabel said:

"Bonang is a real queen."

MangieDj wrote:

"The queen!"

sharconiaS1 gushed at the story:

"So cute

