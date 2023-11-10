Multi-award-winning singer-songwriter Zahara breaks down on stage while she was performing on stage

The star shared a series of pictures of her on stage in tears as she was performing at an unknown establishment

Netizens showered the Loliwe hitmaker with love and heartwarming messages

Self-taught guitarist Zahara touched many hearts as she became emotional while she was performing at an establishment.

Zahara cries while performing on stage

The 36-year-old singer just celebrated her birthday recently and has made headlines as she shed tears while performing. The star shared several pictures of herself on stage as she got emotional.

The engaged Loliwe hitmaker poured her heart out in the post caption that she hopes to heal people through her music as they reflect her life journey.

She wrote:

"This is my story. This is my song. I write journal entries, which I package into songs that I can share with the world. Each story holds a specific meaning and emotion that come alive through my songs and live performances on stage. My hope is to heal people through such stories and to let my fans know that they are not alone."

See the picture post below:

Netizens shower Zahara with some love

Mzansi showered the star with love as she shared pictures of herself shedding tears while performing on stage. Social media users also poured their hearts out and wrote heartfelt messages to Zahara. See some of the comments below:

thandeka.sabela.52 complimented:

"You are my favourite person. Sisi, keep shining."

stanmbatha_ shared:

"My late Mom loved you so much, and I reminisce over your songs."

imbalintombiyesizwe wrote:

"Sending you love and light."

carolinebahlesalters2 praised:

"You are truly a legend."

jessmeld said:

"I love your fighting spirit, girl… keep walking, my angel."

mbendeniathini commented:

"And we adore you for that."

lundi.dzanibe_seale responded:

"You H.E.A.L me completely."

Zahara stuns in 2-piece while promoting self-love

