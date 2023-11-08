A young woman who is a TikTok creator made an epic achievement to help get settled in Johannesburg

The TikTokker made a video sharing a major life update as she had some big news about her living space

The stunner left many people inspired after posting her vlog of her experience after getting an apartment

A hardworking babe moved into Indawo Lifestyle Apartments. The woman told people she achieved a major milestone at just 22 by focusing on her goals.

A TikTok video shows a 22-year-old who vlogged her experience moving into her first apartment. Image: @lovekutlwano

The lady received over 20 000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who were impressed by her big-girl move.

Lady in 20s gets first apartment

@lovekutlwano posted a video of herself moving into her new apartment at Indawo Lifestyle Apartments. The young lady said she had to furnish everything from scratch. Watch the video below:

SA congratulates young lady

The TikTokker left others feeling motivated. People congratulated the creator on her first apartment.

Potlako reflected:

"Crying in my 20's and I haven't had my first anything, btws congratulations sis."

Mancane said:

"Is this Indawo?……. Congratulations."️

Kutlwano Dilwane, the creator, replied:

"Yes."

user6668487443868 added:

"Okaystudy break is over."

commented:

"So proud of you my doll. Congratulations."

Lungelwa wrote:

"Moved in at the same complex just a month before I turned 22 too. Congratulations."

KellyAtango hoped:

"This will be me soon I’m following you so I can get tips on how to decorate my place."

Lateflower gushed:

"Proud of you babyy girl."

onthatile_digolo20 remarked:

"Congratulations mama. The feeling is indescribable."

Women elevate in life

A TikTokker showed people that hard work pays off. The lady celebrated buying new property and becoming a car owner.

