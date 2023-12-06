The people's bae, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is calling on South Africa to unite in prayer for Zahara

The EFF commissar has been sharing several social media posts in support of the Loliwe hitmaker who is said to be fighting for her life in hospital

Mzansi rallied to pray and show their support for Zahara, wishing the singer a speedy recovery

EFF member, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi asked South Africans to rally in prayer for Zahara's speedy recovery. Images: mbuyisenindlozi, zaharasa

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is urging South Africans to pray for Zahara. The singer, whose family revealed that she is currently fighting for her life in hospital, has received encouraging messages from fans wishing her well. In a series of social media posts, the people's bae encouraged followers to unite in prayer for Zahara.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi urges Mzansi to pray for Zahara

EFF commissar, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is stricken with worry over Zahara's well-being. The politician has shared several posts on his Twitter (X) page in support of the singer as she fights liver complications.

Ndlozi posted screenshots playing Umthwalo and Loliwe, from Zahara's debut album, Loliwe, while praying for her healing:

"My sister Zahara, our prayers are with you."

"Please fight sisi… fight, fight and fight hard. We are all with you."

The EFF member also shared a poster by his political party wishing Zahara a speedy recovery:

"South Africa, Africa let’s pray for Zahara."

Mzansi gathers in prayer for Zahara

Netizens rallied to pray for Zahara's recovery:

paulamosopa1 wrote:

"Sending hugs and love to Zahara."

Wonder91931865 posted:

"Speedy recovery to her."

Romeo118342 responded:

"Zahara stay with us, wishing you a speedy recovery our dear musician. We still want more products of music from you."

On the other hand, some netizens were very sceptical about Zahara's condition, bringing up her alleged alcohol abuse:

AMaziba3181 said:

"After she has healed, she must stop drinking alcohol completely. Because we are running out of prayers."

Tebogo133 asked:

"For what? For abusing alcohol?"

VukaKhondlo wrote:

"Hope she gets well and stops drinking alcohol. Alcohol will make any injury or illness worse."

Zahara's fiancé allegedly bans her family

In a recent report, Briefly News shared updates on Zahara's stay in hospital where it was alleged that her fiancé, Mpho Xaba, banned the singer's family from seeing her.

It's alleged that Xaba has only allowed a select few from Zahara's family including her mother, to visit her as she goes through several tests.

