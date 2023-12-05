Gospel singer Winnie Mashaba got married for the second time and is officially off the market

The Batswadi Baka hitmaker got married after her divorce with ex-husband Makgokgo Makgopa

Makgopa and Winnie were married for 16 years, and they got divorced in 2021

Gospel Singer Winnie Mashaba is officially off the market. Image: @winnie_mashaba

Gospel legend Winnie Mashaba has gotten a second chance in love even after controversial music executive Nota Baloyi made disturbing claims about her dating life earlier this year.

Winnie Mashaba gets married again

The Batswadi Baka hitmaker has shared good news with her fellow listeners and followers on her Instagram page recently. Winnie shared a picture post of herself draped in her traditional makoti attire and shared that she is now officially off the market.

She wrote:

"Grandchild of Banareng and Elephants. The daughter-in-law of Bakwena. 02 December 2023. Dressed by @bmashilodesigns. Thank you, Lord God.

See the post below:

According to City Press, the gospel legend divorced her ex-husband Makgokgo Makgopa in 2021 after 16 years of marriage.

It was alleged that the gospel legend's break-up with her ex-hubby was caused by years of infidelity and irreconcilable differences between the singer and the businessperson.

Netizens congratulate Winnie Mashaba

Social media users flooded the gospel star's comment section with congratulatory messages:

getrude_rsa complimented:

"Congratulations, Mama."

ms_porcupine said:

"A true reflection of when the time is right. Congratulations mamaKele."

veemampeezy mentioned:

"Wow, congratulations, no one can beat God's time."

ntokozombambo wrote:

"Halala."

sanamchunu7 responded:

"Congratulations leratoLaka."

sphalaphala_sa_ga_marothi applauded:

"Congratulations, Mommy. Modimo Ke oo."

dimakatso_rachuene praised:

"Congratulations. When the time is right, I, the Lord, will make it happen."

