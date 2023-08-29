Actress Zola Nombona has been cast on the show slated to replace Gomora, and it is titled My Brother's Keeper

Also joining the show is Wiseman Mncube from popular shows like Shaka iLembe and The Wife

Fans cannot wait to see the former Generations: The Legacy actress as she embarks on a new role

Congratulations to the multi-talented Zola Nombona, who has been cast on a new series called, My Brother's Keeper.

Zola Nombona was previously cast on 'Generations: The Legacy' but exited the series abruptly. Image: @znombona

Source: Instagram

Zola has a new acting gig

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced that Zola Nombona has been cast in the series that will replace Gomora.

After four successful seasons, Mzansi Magi's Gomora reached its end. A new show has been announced and will take over Gomora's previous timeslot.

The new show is titled My Brother's Keeper, and it seems as though it is still in its production phase.

Mzansi can't contain excitement

Fans cannot wait to see the former Generations: The Legacy actress as she embarks on a new role.

Zola has proven that she can take on any role she is given.

@pinksmokgoasane said:

"I cannot wait."

@TherealMel_1

"She is talented."

@jawawa95 said:

"Looking forward to it."

@LuthandoNjabulo said:

"Knowing Zola, she'll be in production for a few months of the show or a year then she resigns."

Wiseman Mncube joins new show

Also joining the show is famed actor Wiseman Mncube.

His most recent lead roles are from shows like Shaka iLembe and The Wife. He also received a thumbs up after the first episode of the new biopic Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza.

Thanking viewers for tuning in, Wiseman said:

"Siyabonga. Hope you enjoyed the first episode of Inkalakatha biopic. Ooooy ooooooyi!”

