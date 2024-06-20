The late actor Mpho Sebeng's name was removed from the nominations list by the Simon Mabhundu Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards

The actor, who passed away in May 2024, was nominated for Best Actor for Film alongside Kwenzo Ngcobo, Masoja Msiza, and Siyabonga Shibe

The Awards PR manager, Ayanda Mthiyane, explained that Mpho's name had to be removed because he was not a resident of KZN

The Late Mpho Sebeng was removed from the awards. Image: @mpho_sebeng

The late actor Mpho Sebeng was recently robbed of an award he could've won.

KZN Awards remove Mpho's name from the nominees list

As if death didn't rob us as the nation of a talented young man, the Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards sparked great confusion after they removed the late actor's name from the nominee's list after they announced them on their Facebook page on Thursday, 13 June 2024.

According to Daily Sun, the awards, dedicated to recognising and honouring KZN talents, nominated the late 30-year-old star for Best Actor for Film alongside Kwenzo Ngcobo, Masoja Msiza, and Siyabonga Shibe.

The post of the nominee announcement was shared on Facebook:

"#SSA24| BEST FILM ACTOR CATEGORY Announcing our Best Film Actor nominees! Kwenzo Ngcobo for ‘Freedom Street’ , Masoja Msiza for ‘Dear Future Wife’ Mpho Sebeng for ‘Ingoma’Siyabonga Shibe for ‘Blind Eye’ Who will take home the Sabela Award? Stay tuned to find out and cheer for your favourite star!"

See the post below:

Ayanda Mthiyane, PR and event specialist at KZN Tourism and Film explained to the publication why they had to remove Mpho Sebeng's name from the list.

She said:

"It has come to our attention that Mpho Sebeng, may his soul rest in peace, was not a resident of KZN. As a result, his name has been withdrawn from the top four nominees. Although this oversight is unfortunate, the list of nominees for this category remains strong with three talented actors."

When the Sebeng family was contacted for a comment, they declined to say anything.

