Artist Sizwe Alakine has responded to the rumours about him and Gigi Lamayne being romantically involved

The star neither denied nor confirmed the rumours to be accurate; however, he only denied being with her at Mai Mai

This was after a source told ZiMoja that the two rappers were allegedly in a romantic relationship

Sizwe Alakine addressed rumours of him and Gigi Lamayne. Image: @reasonhd, @gigi_lamayne

Source: Instagram

The South African rapper Sizwe Alakane, better known by his previous name Reason, once again made headlines on social media.

Sizwe Alakine responds to rumours of him dating Gigi Lamayne

Social media buzzed recently after it was reported that Sizwe Alakine and hip hop rapper Gigi Lamayne are in a romantic relationship after allegedly being spotted at Mai Mai in downtown Johannesburg.

Recently, Sizwe Alakine didn't take the rumours lying down. He decided to respond to them. The rapper didn't deny nor confirm the rumours; he only rejected being with rapper Gigi Lamayne at the location.

He wrote:

"Kwa Mai Mai? No ways. I think we need another source close to the relationship for this rumour. Me and Gigi have been to Saints, Solo, Signature & even my parent's place for Kota’s… & the source chose Kwa Mai Mai. I say we pause this rumour till we get spotted in better places."

See the post below:

Fans react to Sizwe's response

Shortly after the star responded to the claims, many netizens reacted to his statement. See some of the comments below:

@asandakhanyile_ commented:

"The only Reason you disapprove these claims is because ufuna Sizwe ngawe."

@Tapes21 responded:

"Lol I actually like the idea of this relationship, she can help you with your bars."

@kay_segoto replied:

"Bathong Sizwe."

@TwaRSA26 replied:

"That means you have been chowing for a long time now."

@lekoloanemanam2 responded:

"There is no smoke without fire bro."

@GoyalSani1989 commented:

"This can only be called a rumour until either of them confirms it."

SA shows love to Priddy Ugly and Bontle Modiselle

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly are undoubtedly one of the country's power couples. The stunning stars recently stepped out looking exquisite in matching outfits.

The Molois recently dressed up and went out to play with other kids. The couple has been commended for standing the test of time despite the drama in the entertainment industry.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News