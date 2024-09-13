Fifi Cooper recently dropped claims that she is a better rapper than Gigi Lamayne and Nadia Nakai

The Mafikeng emcee said being acknowledged at the South African hip hop museum proved her superiority over her peers

Her comments sparked a debate online, where fans supported her claims while some netizens believed Gigi was better

Fifi Cooper claimed that she's a better rapper than Nadia Nakai and Gigi Lamayne. Images: gigi_lamayne, ke_fificoopersan, nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Fifi Cooper is starting drama between herself, Nadia Nakai and Gigi Lamayne, and fans are ready.

Fifi Cooper claims female rap superiority

It appears that Fifi Cooper is slowly returning to the limelight after a brief hiatus since her split from her controversial record label, Ambitiouz Entertainment.

As she readies her upcoming single with Emtee, Motswako's First Lady was invited for an interview on DJ Sbu's Radio 2000 show, where she spoke about her career and the current hip hop landscape in South Ah.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Sbu also poked at Fifi with questions on who the best female rapper in the country is, and she took the bait, alluding to being better than Gigi Lamayne and Nadia Nakai, who weren't inducted in the SA hip hop museum:

"I'm the only female rapper at the South African hip hop museum amongst the greatest. Go to the museum and ask why she [Gigi Lamayne] isn't on the wall. Why isn't she [Nadia Nakai] on the wall? It's simple."

Twitter (X) user ThisIsColbert shared the video:

Mzansi weighs in on Fifi Cooper's claims

Fans backed Fifi's claims and declared that Gigi and Nadia could not compete with her:

Mayo6Tee said:

"No lies detected."

Bhomza7 wrote:

"Gigi can rap, but she’s not good at making great music; Fifi is."

Melusijezreel1 posted:

"As we're about to witness the biggest female diss tracks coming up in a few days, we are all ready for it all."

Slebzin1_ agreed with Fifi:

"I agree fully, she's that girl."

Meanwhile, others poked holes at Fifi's claims, specifically about Gigi, saying that the Ice Cream hitmaker would rap circles around her:

T_sweetSA said:

"Ah, she's good, but Gigi would smoke her."

MthunziSilindza wrote:

"Gigi can rap circles around you."

Rex_The_Gemini trolled Fifi:

"She's ambitious."

SimphiweUchila posted:

"No one raps harder than Gigi."

Nadia Nakai launches podcast

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the first episode of Nadia Nakai and Tshego's podcast.

The pair spoke about having boundaries in casual relationships, and the topic struck a nerve among their supporters.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News