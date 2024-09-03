Fifi Cooper officially confirmed that she and Emtee reunited for another collaboration

The Motswako rapper shared a video from their studio session and thanked Big Hustle for blessing her space

Fans can't wait to hear the pair's new joint and have already declared it an instant hit

Fifi Cooper showed off her studio session with Emtee. Images: ke_fificoopersan, emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

You can never go wrong with a Fifi Cooper and Emtee collaboration, and fans are getting ready for another scorcher.

Fifi Cooper and Emtee work on new song

Years after they left their controversial record label, Ambitiouz Entertainment, Fifi Cooper and Emtee have reunited.

The pair last collaborated on their smash hit, Ngeke, released under their past record label, before heading their own stables and signing artists.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Now, having navigated the world of independence, the rappers and former label mates are finally ready to release another joint.

Taking to her Instagram page, Motswako's First Lady shared a video from her studio session with Big Hustle and announced to fans that they had another hit in their hands, all while thanking Emtee for the session:

"We have another Emtee and Fifi Cooper joint coming soon. What a session! Thank you, @emteethehustla, for blessing our studio camp with your powerful presence. I love you."

Mzansi reacts to Fifi Cooper and Emtee collaboration

Fans are certain that the pair cooked up something serious, and can't wait to finally hear it:

majorrsa said:

"Finally! You got Emtee in the studio; it’s gonna be a mazza, ntwana!"

giftious was excited:

"Chomi, this one I can’t wait for!"

thabang_atm20 wrote:

"The feature we've been waiting for."

bafana_brown313 posted:

"She's back!"

manuel_mashville was ecstatic:

"Finally, that collabo I've been waiting for!"

denzel_oo_relaxed commented:

"They said Fifi Cooper fell off; now she's back, and they're quiet."

Emtee opens up about failed K.O collaboration

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Emtee's comment about his failed collaboration with K.O.

Mzansi didn't take well to Big Hustle's statement and accused him of trying to stir up some drama with the Skhanda God.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News