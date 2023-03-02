Fifi Cooper opened up about what she has been up to since she parted ways with Ambitiouz Entertainment in 2017

The rapper revealed that she has been making music and performing but somehow "disappeared" from the spotlight

Fifi Cooper, who now has an independent record label, said she's planning to drop new music since she joined the cast of Love & Hip Hop SA

Fifi Cooper has opened up about where she has been. the rapper disappeared from the spotlight after leaving the controversial record label Ambitiouz Entertainment in 2017.

Fifi Cooper shared that she has been making music and performing but was just not in the public eye. She admitted that she faced challenges after launching her own record label. TshisaLIVE report that she said she understands that not all artists would shine at the same time because everyone has their time.

Fifi Cooper joins the cast of MTV's Love & Hip Hop SA

Fifi is one of the cast members of the new reality show, Love & Hip Hop SA. She was part of the star-studded launch of the show at Paramount Africa's rooftop on Monday, 27 February.

She said Mzansi will get to see more of her journey on the new show featuring some of Mzansi's hip-hop A-listers.

Fifi Cooper to launch her new single

Fifi is preparing to drop her new single. The song is a lead single to her upcoming album. It will drop in April. She said she'll use the exposure she'll get on the reality show to revive her music career.

Fifi said she wants to be the first female rapper to make Setshwana fashionable like the late rapper, HHP.

