Kim Kardashian is reportedly fuming after being allegedly upstaged by a South African model at the Dolce &Gabbana fashion show

The reality TV star is reportedly threatening to sue the fashion line for making her sit next to the stunning model named Tyla

Some South Africans agreed that Tyla stole the show while others said the story was made up by a few TikTokers after the event

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Kim Kardashian is allegedly fuming after a South African model and singer stole the show at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show.

Kim Kardashian was reportedly upset after being upstaged by a Mzansi model. Image: @kimkardashian

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star was reportedly upset because everyone was gushing about singer and model Tyla and she allegedly felt upstaged. Kim Kardashian reportedly even threatened to sue Dolce & Gabbana for being outshined by the local beauty who sat next to her at the show.

ZAlebs reports that Mzansi Twitter users took to the micro-blogging platform and praised Tyla for looking stunning during the show. Many claimed the US superstar is insecure and shared clips of TikTok fashion critics talking about how Tyla outshined Kim.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Kim Kardashian posts pic with Tyla

Some people accused TikTokers of spreading lies about Kim. They shared that she even posted her pic with the South African model on her timeline. Tyla also took to her timeline and posted her pic with Kim.

South Africans applaud Tyla for flying the Mzansi flag at the fashion show

South African tweeps agreed that Tyla ate her look and left no crumbs at the show. some revealed that the whole story was made up by an unknown lady on TikTok.

@Zoe_Molebaloa said:

"She’s crazy. But Tyla ATE."

@KG_Raks commented:

"I don't blame Gogo Kim though... did you see Tyla?"

@Jay_Caeser wrote:

"Truth is, I was also looking at Tyla the whole time."

@Swagmeister_za said:

"Km A vibe but Tyla is the future, definitely."

@lifewithkarabo wrote:

"The only good thing coming out of this is that Tyla is getting attention and she is actually talented."

@Janefeke0407 added:

"It's literally made up by some TikTok girl, people hate the Kardashians so everyone is running with it."

Ma-E parts ways with Skhanda World

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Ma-E officially left Skhanda World. The rapper was signed to the label founded by his former Teargas member and favourite collaborator, K.O.

Skhanda World and Universal Music SA issued a joint statement confirming Ma-E's exit. In the statement released on social media, the joint labels revealed that Ma-E, JustBheki, and DJ Mr X left.

Taking to Twitter, Ma-E showed his former label some love. Reacting to the joint press release, he thanked the label for the opportunity they gave him to work with them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News